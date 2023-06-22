The biggest stars at the Under-21 EURO: the Italian gem, the star of Dortmund or the return of the Gunner

Now let’s look outside the Czech selection, which also definitely has talented and top footballers. The Sport.cz editors have selected ten youngsters who are definitely worth watching at the tournament. And not only them. (The prices in brackets indicate the current value of the players according to the Transfermarkt portal)

Anthony Gordon (forward, 22 years old, England, Newcastle, 35 million euros)

In the winter, according to Everton fans, the talented blond wanted to leave the club and transferred to Newcastle, with whom he won fourth place in the Premier League and a ticket to the Champions League. It’s hard to say whether coach Eddie Howe didn’t promise more from the reinforcement for more than 1.2 billion. Gordon was a regular substitute, never playing a full game. But it doesn’t change the fact that he should be one of the biggest stars at the championships in Romania and Georgia.

Ryan Gravenberch (midfielder, 21 years old, Netherlands, Bayern, 30 million euros)

Bayern spotted him in Ajax, he actually transferred to the German giant a year ago. But it’s not easy to make your mark in Munich’s packed back line. Although Gravenberch has appeared in more than 30 games, he openly admits that he would like to play more regularly. Liverpool are said to be interested in the youngster, who scored one goal and added one assist for the club last season. He should definitely not be missing from the Dutch starting line-up at the tournament.

Illan Meslier (goalkeeper, 23 years old, France, Leeds, 20 million euros)

Perhaps the best-known goalkeeper name in the tournament. Meslier is 23, but he has already played three seasons in the Premier League for Leeds. He can dazzle with excellent interventions, but also surprise with senseless mistakes. After Leeds’ relegation to the Championship, he is looking for a new engagement, among the observers are the biggest clubs, led by Manchester United, Chelsea or PSG. But Meslier has one condition – he wants to catch regularly.

Youssoufa Moukoko (forward, 18 years old, Germany, Dortmund, 30 million euros)

One of the most sought-after goods on the football market. The Borussia Dortmund star scored seven goals and four assists in the last Bundesliga season. Barcelona, ​​Manchester United or Newcastle are circling around Moukok. The native of Cameroon is also accompanied by speculation that he is not from 2004, but from 2000. Whatever the truth, no one can deny his footballing qualities. Together with Kevin Schad, he should be the driving force of the German offensive on the way to defending the title.

Lois Openda (forward, 23 years old, Belgium, Lens, 20 million euros)

Be sure to remember the name of this attacker. With his performances, he also won a place in the senior national team, he played at last year’s World Cup in Qatar. He left Vitesse before the season, headed to Lens and is now thinking about moving on. With 21 goals, he was the fourth best scorer in the competition behind Mbappé, Lacazette and David. He helped his team to a sensational second place, now he will terrorize the opponent’s defense at the “small” EURO.

Abel Ruiz (forward, 23 years old, Spain, Braga, 10 million euros)

In the absence of Portugal’s Goncal Ramos and Germany’s Jonathan Burkardt, he is the most productive player of the qualifiers who will feature in the final tournament. The Valencia and Barcelona native helped the Spaniards progress with seven goals and four assists, he was also productive in Braga’s jersey in the Portuguese league (8+6). He has already kicked twice for the senior national team.

Giorgio Scalvini (defender, 19 years old, Italy, Atalanta, 40 million euros)

Establishing himself in the starting line-up of Atalanta is definitely not an easy task, Scalvini managed to do it at only nineteen years of age. There is a lot of speculation that he could soon be heading to last year’s Champions League finalist Inter Milan. Scalvini also features in the elite ten of the Golden Boy ranking, which is compiled based on data and includes players under the age of 21 active in Europe.

Emile Smith Rowe (striker, 22 years old, England, Arsenal, 35 million euros)

He has had a somewhat inconsistent season. He still shone in the 2021/2022 season, scoring 10 goals in the Premier League. But an injury came and after that he did not gain such trust from the Arsenal coach, he played only fifteen games in total. It is even speculated that he will leave the Gunners, which certainly would not make many fans sigh. In a 2:1 qualifying win on Czech soil, he made his mark once.

Nuno Tavares (defender, Portugal, Marseille, €18 million)

We must not forget the defending bronze medalist, the Portuguese, who was hit by bad news two days before the start of the tournament. The captain and the best player of the entire U21 EURO in 2021, Fábio Vieira, is to blame for the injury from the game. Nevertheless, the squad is still of high quality and, for example, full back Nuno Tavares can show up. They almost wrote him off at Arsenal, but he caught on on loan in Marseille – both in terms of play and shooting (6 goals).

Sandro Tonali (midfielder, 23 years old, Italy, AC Milan, 50 million euros)

The best part at the end? Maybe yes. The Italians have a gem in midfield called Sandro Tonali. The support of AC Milan has already peeked into the senior national team to a large extent, but nothing prevented him from participating in the youth championship. With him, the Italians can definitely think about the first gold since 2004.

Other footballers definitely deserve a mention. Great things can be expected from the Englishman Harvey Elliott, the German Kevin Schade or the French duo Amine Gouiri and Michael Olisi. In addition, another member of the Golden Boy elite ten, Devyne Rensch from the Netherlands, or Chelsea’s winter reinforcement Noni Madueke.

Other star footballers at the U21 EURONameBasic informationBen JohnsonDefender, England, West HamHarvey ElliotMidfielder, England, LiverpoolNoni MaduekeForward, England, ChelseaKevin SchadeForward, Germany, BrentfordJosha VagnomanDefender, Germany, HamburgCharles De KetelaereForward, Belgium, AC MilanDevyne RenschoDefender, Netherlands, AjaxJoshua ZirkzeeForward, Netherlands , BolognaBrian BrobbeyForward, Netherlands, AjaxSergio GómezMidfielder, Spain, Manchester CityLoic BadeDefender, France, SevillaMichael OliseMidfielder, France, Crystal PalaceAmine GouriúForward, France, RennesAmine AdliúForward, France, LeverkusenRaoul BellanovaDefender, Italy, InterWilfried GnontoForward, Italy, Leeds

