The Biraghini Snacks wear blue for the Italian national football team – Sport Marketing News

To celebrate the recent partnership with the Italian national football team, the Biraghi company has announced the change of packaging of one of its flagship products: i Biraghini Snack they leave their iconic yellow color and will present themselves with a entirely blue pack.

In March Biraghi has in fact become Official Partner of the Italian National Football Teamssigning a four-year agreement with the FIGC which concerns all National Teams (men’s, women’s, youth, futsal, beach soccer and e-sports). The famous Biraghi brand thus accompanies the teams on the sidelines, in the backdrops of interviews and press conferences and in the ‘Casa Azzurri’ hospitality area.

I Biraghini they will be present in their blue dress in the changing rooms during matches and in all training camps to give the national teams the right boost. Soon there will also be other Biraghi products on supermarket shelves with a pack dedicated to the national teamincluding the Grated Gran Biraghi, the Super Creamy Gran Ricotta and the Gorgonzola DOP Selezione Biraghi.

«We are proud to celebrate this important partnership with the national team through one of the most loved Biraghi products by Italians“he has declared Gabriele Bolle, Marketing Director of Biraghi SpA. «Biraghini Snacks are ideal for national team athletes and anyone who plays sports, as well as for anyone who believes in a healthy, balanced diet».

