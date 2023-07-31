The Bisceglie Lions score a market coup: Janko Cepic

Montenegrin by birth, Italian by training. Born in 1999, 204 centimeters by 96 kilograms. A young player, a long ductile, capable of asserting himself near the basket and at the same time proving to be dangerous with the shot from outside. Janko Cepic responds to the identikit sought by coach Enrico Fabbri for the delicate role of strong forward in the web that the management of Lions Bisceglie has woven to compose the team that will be at the starting line of the next national Serie B championship. Cepic, originally from Kotor, grew up in the nursery of KK Primorje: the move to Italy dates back to 2015 to be part of the youth sector of Mens Sana Siena. The debut in A2 in 2017, just 18 years old, with the Tuscan team’s tank top, then the experiences in Tortona, still in A2, with significant use on the field (13.5 minutes on average, 2.7 points) and the transition to Eurobasket Roma , still in the second national championship, with average shots over 15 minutes per game and excellent figures in three-point shooting. The excellent performance highlighted in B in Legnano (11.2 points and 7.4 rebounds in 29 minutes) earned him the call from San Severo, with which he began the last season, again in A2, playing 17.1 minutes (with 3.2 points) but in the middle of the season Cassino’s offer convinced him to return to Serie B to contribute to the jump of the Lazio team in the new national Serie B tournament: 10.2 points and 6.7 rebounds on average but above all 43% from the perimeter in the playoffs.

«I won’t hide it, I’m very happy I chose to come and play in Bisceglie. The reason is very simple: I already know the club and the warmth of the crowd having faced the Lions last year as an opponent and I can’t wait to fight for the colors of this historic club. I’m sure we’ll all do our best to get the best out of it» commented the newcomer to the Nerazzurri family.

The official signing of Janko Cepic brings the number of members of the Lions Bisceglie staff to seven for the 2023-2024 season: with the new additions (Cepic, Ragusa, Chessari, Saladini and Ouandie) also the two confirmed Dip and Who do you.

