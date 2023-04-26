The bitter reincarnation of the two eras of the Clippers: the tens of billions of bosses are helpless, George is still optimistic, and Kajiao will make his last effort next year – yqqlm

Original title: Bitter reincarnation of the two eras of the Clippers: the tens of billions of bosses are helpless George is still optimistic, Kajiao will make the last fight next year

原标题：This era of Clippers basketball isn’t over, but the end could be near

When Clippers owner Steve Ballmer attended the CAA World Athletic Congress earlier this month, he excitedly discussed the Intuit Dome, the Clippers’ new arena in Inglewood, Calif. Will open before the 2024-25 season.

Ballmer was asked about his biggest surprise and biggest disappointment entering his 10th season as Clippers owner.

Ballmer replied: “The biggest disappointment is simply that our players are injured.”

When the moderator said he thought Ballmer would say he hadn’t won a championship, the 67-year-old team owner began to respond with his trademark passionate speech.

“That’s why we didn’t win a championship?” Ballmer exclaimed. “Our players are injured! I think I should give this premise. Obviously, you want to win a championship! But you have to stay healthy.”

After Ballmer became the owner, the Clippers spanned two eras. Starting in the 2014-15 season, he took over Paul, Griffin and Jordan Jr.’s lob city squad, which had top players and role players like Redick and Jamal Crawford. , can be said to be full of hope.

Sadly, that era didn’t work out, and the Clippers began rebuilding in 2019, giving themselves another shot at the title with the arrival of Southern California natives Leonard and George.

But both eras are defined by bitterness. After the Suns beat the Clippers 136-130 in Game 5, they completed a gentlemanly sweep. The Clippers seemed to be repeating the story of the past.

Bitter reincarnation of the two eras of the Clippers

The first year of both eras was led by a new coach:

2013-14 season, Doc Rivers

2020-21 season, Tyronn Lue

Both experienced a 3-1 lead and were overturned:

In the 2014-15 season, the Western Conference semifinals against the Rockets

In the 2019-20 season, the Western Conference semifinals against the Nuggets

All have experienced star injuries and exits:

In the 2015-16 season, the first round of the Western Conference against the Trail Blazers (Paul and Griffin were injured successively)

In the 2022-23 season, the first round of the Western Conference against the Suns (George and Leonard were injured successively)

Last chance:

In the 2016-17 season, the Clippers played against the Jazz in the first round (Griffin was injured and the tiebreaker was eliminated)

The 2023-24 season is still unknown

Both experienced 42 wins and 40 losses, and missed the playoffs:

In the 2017-18 season, Griffin was sent away in the mid-term trade, and Paul was sent away during the offseason

2021-22 season, play-off exit

george remains optimistic

George missed the final stage of the regular season and the entire first round because of a knee sprain. Leonard missed the last 3 games with the Suns because of a knee sprain. Both of them have contracts for next season. Has player options.

In the summer of 2017, the era of the Clippers’ empty pick city came to an end. In 2024, will the Clippers usher in the end of the Kajiao era?

There are a few factors that make it more challenging for Ballmer to break up Leonard and George now than it was before, such as how well Kawhi and George get along. They want to win titles together, they want to achieve goals with this team.

“It’s just so frustrating to put in so much into the season, put in so much into this team, year after year, just getting worn out with injuries,” George said before Game 5. “It’s not me. Came here to see what to see. I know that’s not why Kawhi is here. We obviously have big goals to win games and do something special for the Clippers.”

He also said, “But I firmly believe that everything happens for a reason, and you just pick up the pieces and try to get out of what’s happened to you. So, that’s how I stay optimistic. I’m very optimistic. , our time will come. It’s just a setback in the road and hopefully this is the tough time we need to go through, and no matter how long the next stretch of my career is, I’ll get through it.”

The last year of the pepper era

But that optimism has faded, and the Clippers have built a unique roster for George and Kawhi. The reality is, both are older and more injury-prone at this point in their careers.

Although the championship window is getting shorter and shorter, George still emphasizes that he and Xiaoka still have time to solve the problem, “We all have a few years of peak time, and Kawhi thinks so. The only thing I can do is work hard Working out to improve yourself, to contribute as much as you can, not being able to play, it’s painful.”

Injuries did hit George and Kakashi, and the team as a whole, but to no avail. Lu was also injured. In the 24 playoff games he coached, Kajiao played a total of 13 games. Now, Ballmer and his management and coaching staff need to think about how to spend the last year of the Kajiao era. Can they make up for all the regrets next season?