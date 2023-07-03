The Blame Game: Ricardo Salinas Pliego Calls out Players and Defends Owners after Mexico’s Defeat against Qatar

Title: Mexican National Team Faces Defeat in Gold Cup Against Qatar; Ricardo Salinas Pliego Criticizes Team Performance

Subtitle: Salinas Pliego defends owners, while blaming players for disappointing results

The Mexican National Team suffered a 1-0 defeat against Qatar in the Gold Cup, failing to capitalize on numerous opportunities to equalize. Following the disappointing outcome, prominent businessman Ricardo Salinas Pliego once again criticized the national team, while stressing that the blame should not fall on the owners.

Expressing his discontentment, Salinas Pliego lashed out with criticism and mockery towards the Tricolor team, emphasizing that the owners are not responsible for the team’s poor performance. He anticipated that critics would try to shift blame onto the owners once again.

Salinas Pliego’s stern remarks included, “And now who are they going to blame for the performance of the national disappointment, do you understand? They got tired of failing. They live in a country, they drive BMW up… Remember… BAD and CARA, ahh but very Mexican, like some ‘public companies that cost us billions and are useless, but they are very sovereign hahahahaha.”

Furthermore, Salinas Pliego took the opportunity to reveal behind-the-scenes details about the players’ behavior. He mentioned that the players arrive wide awake at training sessions and make demands, complaining about the heat and the duration of training. Poking at their inability to score goals against Qatar, Salinas Pliego quipped, “The goal is 7.20 x 2.4 meters and they can’t put a ball in, ahhhh but it’s my fault.”

The strong criticism from Salinas Pliego drew a response from journalist Javier Alarcón. Alarcón blamed the team owners, stating, “We are the laughing stock of world soccer for each one of the owners.”

Salinas Pliego, in turn, defended himself by stating that he did not miss five of the 100 clear shots taken by Mexico. Additionally, he claimed that the players often exhibit a lack of dedication during training sessions, becoming “assholes” in the process.

Despite the team’s defeat and the ensuing criticism, the Mexican National Team will continue to compete in the Gold Cup. As the tournament progresses, it remains to be seen how the team will respond and if they can regain their winning form.

