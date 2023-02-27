Original title: The Blazers sent the Rockets 9 consecutive defeats: Lillard 71+6+6 maxed out the record and James led the stars to worship

On February 27th, Beijing time, the 2022-23 NBA regular season Trail Blazers played against the Rockets at home. In the first half, Lillard blasted 41 points, breaking the record, and the Blazers opened up a double-digit point difference. The Blazers once led by 23 points, and the Rockets chased them tenaciously. Lillard scored 50 points in three quarters. In the fourth quarter, Lillard continued to explode and broke his career scoring record. In the end, the Blazers 131-114 the Rockets, ending their two-game losing streak and giving the Rockets a 9-game losing streak.

Rockets: Martin 14 points and 8 rebounds, Shin Kyung 17 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists, Tate 16 points, Knicks 16 points, Ethan 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Trail Blazers: Lillard has 71 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists, Grant has 13 points, Little has 11 points and 9 rebounds as a substitute.

Throughout the game, Lillard made 22 of 38 shots, 13 of 22 three-pointers, 14 of 14 free throws, and scored 71 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists. In this battle, Lillard smashed the records: 1. 41 points in the first half, which is the second highest score in the first half since the statistics of a single quarter (1996-97 season), second only to Kobe’s 42 points ( against the Wizards on March 29, 2003). 2. 40+ for the 12th time this season, first in the league. 3. The 52nd time in his career with 40+, tied for 17th in history. 4. The second player in history who scored at least 40 points and made at least 8 three-pointers in the second half was Kobe Bryant. 5. At least 9 three-pointers in a single game for the fifth time this season, ranking first in the league. 6. It is the 13th time in his career that he scored 9+ three-pointers in a single game, surpassing Thompson and second in history, second only to Curry. 7. 50+ for the 15th time in his career, rising to the sixth place in history. 8. 60+ for the fifth time in his career, third in history. 9. A career-high three-pointer in a single game. 10. A career high in scoring in a single game. 11. He scored 71 points, tying Mitchell’s previous 71 points and getting the highest score in a single game in active service. 12. 13 three-pointers in a single game, second in history. 13. The eighth single-game 70+ in history. Lillard’s performance attracted the worship of the stars, and James praised his cousin.

High light lens

game review

Lillard ushered in a comeback. As soon as he came up, he broke through and made a layup, and then hit a three-pointer. Tate made a layup. Lillard immediately returned a three-pointer. Enter pause. Back from the timeout, Tate made a layup, Lillard hit a throw, and then another super long three-pointer, Shen Jing made a dunk, Martin dunked 2 plus 1, Little hit a three-pointer, Martin dunked dunk , the two sides entered a timeout again. Grant hit a jumper, Christopher also had a three-pointer, Little made two free throws, and the first quarter ended with the Blazers leading 32-31.

In the second quarter, Reddish made a layup, Little hit a three-pointer, Lillard also had a three-pointer, Ethan hit back with a layup, Lillard added 2 and 1, and then hit a super long three-pointer, the Blazers 50-39 leading. The Rockets came back from a timeout, Tate hit a throw, Grant hit a jumper, Lillard was dissatisfied with the penalty and got a technical foul, and then he immediately made 2 plus 1, Lillard counterattacked and made a layup, Martin counterattacked one-stop, Tate ate When it came to a technical foul, Martin made an air cut and dunked, and the two sides entered a timeout. Back on the court, the Knicks hit a three-pointer, Lillard made another three-pointer, and then another three-pointer. He crossed the center line and made another three-pointer. 58 lead. Throughout the first half, Lillard scored 41 points, including 25 points in the second quarter.

Back from the intermission, Shin Kyung made a tip-up, Sable dunked in an empty cut, Ethan hit a three-pointer, Sable returned a three-pointer, but then he got a technical foul. Sable hit a three-pointer again, and the two sides entered a timeout. Back from the timeout, Sharp took a dunk, Lillard made a layup, the Knicks hit a three-pointer, Lillard returned a three-pointer, Eubanks got a first-degree malicious foul, and dragged Shen Jing to cause a conflict. Lillard made two free throws for a foul, Garuba made a three-pointer, Lillard returned a jumper, Ethan made a tip-up, Little made a three-pointer, Martin made two free throws, Walker made a layup, and the three quarters ended. The Blazers lead 102-88, and Lillard has scored 50 points at this time.

In the fourth quarter, Ethan made a tip-up, Boban made consecutive layups, the Rockets caught up with only 8 points, and the Blazers suspended. After the timeout came back, Lillard re-entered the field. As soon as he came up, he hit a three-pointer. Tate counterattacked and Ethan made a tip-up. The Rockets caught up to 103-108. 10 points. Lillard dunked 2 plus 1, dunked Smith, and came back from a timeout. Lillard hit a three-pointer again, scoring a career high. The Knicks made a layup, Lillard made two free throws, and the Blazers led 123-107. The Knicks made an offensive foul, the Rockets failed the challenge, and Lillard made another three-pointer. In the end, the Blazers had the last laugh.

Both sides start

Blazers: Reddish, Grant, Eubanks, Thybulle, Lillard

Rockets: Martin, Smith, Shin Kyung, Tate, WashingtonReturn to Sohu to see more