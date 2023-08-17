The Blind Side’s Michael Oher seeks to end conservatorship by Tuohy family

Attorneys for Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy, the couple who took in and supported former NFL player Michael Oher, have expressed that they are willing to end Oher’s conservatorship if that is what he desires. Steve Farese and Randall Fishman, the lawyers representing the Tuohys, stated during a news conference that they intend to enter into a consent order regarding guardianship. They also mentioned that Oher and the Tuohy family have been estranged for about a decade, with Oher becoming increasingly critical and threatening towards them.

Oher, whose story was depicted in the film “The Blind Side,” filed a petition in a Tennessee court to terminate the Tuohys’ conservatorship. He alleges that they told him they would adopt him but instead filed for guardianship, resulting in him being deprived of millions of dollars. Oher became a ward of the state at the age of 11 and ended up living on the streets before receiving help to attend school.

Fishman responded to Oher’s claims by indicating that Oher acknowledged the guardianship in his own book published in 2011. The lawyers also emphasized the devastating impact of Oher’s request on the Tuohy family and stated that the accusations made against them were false.

The Tuohys’ attorney, Martin Singer, referred to Oher’s claims as “outlandish,” “hurtful,” and “absurd” in an emailed statement to CNN. Singer pointed out that the Tuohy family had no reason to withhold money from Oher, as they had made a significant amount of money through their restaurant. The statement also highlighted that the profits from “The Blind Side” were divided equally between the Tuohys and Oher.

Singer further asserted that the Tuohys have always been transparent about their efforts to support Oher, including providing him with health insurance and assistance with college admissions. He stated that they would never object to terminating the conservatorship if Oher desires, but they are heartbroken by his decisions and hope for a reconciliation in the future.

In the meantime, the Tuohys are committed to defending Oher’s good name and standing up against what they perceive as an offensive lawsuit. They aim to defeat the alleged extortion and protect their reputation while also expressing their desire to reconcile with Oher.

