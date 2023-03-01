Beautiful victory for Marco Cecchinato in the first round of the ATP 250 in Santiago. On the Chilean red earth, the blue (n.91 del ranking) plays a very good match against the Argentinian Facundo Bagnis (n.94 in the world) and won 6-2 3-6 7-6(3) in two hours and 21 minutes of play. Of note are the three match points wasted by Cecchinato on 5-2 in the third set (on the opponent’s service), with the blue who was then able to find the lucidity necessary to win the match at the decisive tie-break. In the next round, our standard-bearer will challenge the Brazilian Thiago Monteiro, who emerged victorious from the match against the Spanish Albert Ramos-Vinolas.

Ready, go and Cecchinato immediately takes up 2-0. Bagnis tries to stay in the set, winning first the 2-1 and then the 3-2, but in the seventh game the blue again breaks his opponent’s serve and flies to 5-2. With the vast lead at his disposal Our standard-bearer therefore goes to serve for the set and with great authority closes the accounts leaving his opponent at 30 (6-2).

On the wings of enthusiasm, Cecchinato also starts the second set with a break, but this time Bagnis reacts immediately and with two games in a row he climbs up to 2-1. The set continues without any other breakpoints until 4-3, then the blue has a small empty pass and the Argentine takes advantage of it to fly to 5-3 and service. The South American tennis player wins the next game without problems (6-3) and thus wins the second partial, thus postponing the verdict of the field.

At the beginning of the third set Bagnis immediately takes up 40-0 on his opponent’s innings. However, Cecchinato doesn’t give up and with a great reaction he manages to take the first game with five points in a row. The two tennis players hold the successive serves without major problems (2-1), but then the difficulties begin with the serve and a series of breaks and counter-breaks begins which rewards the Italian (4-2), who is then good at extending further with the 5-2. Bagnis is in confusion and in the seventh game he goes under 0-40, thus giving Cecchinato three chances in a row to close the match. It therefore seems that everything has been decided, and instead at the moment of greatest difficulty the Argentine manages to rise again with five points in a row that allow him to go up 5-3. Having escaped the very big danger, the number 94 in the world charges up and with an excellent return game he recovers the break from a disadvantage (4-5). The game thus returns to the balance and, after three quick games, we move on to the final tie-break. Here Bagnis got off to a better start by winning the first point on Cecchinato’s serve, but then the blue raised his level and with a 6-2 run he was once again one step away from success. This time the Italian doesn’t throw away the opportunity and therefore wins the match with the 7-3 of the tie-break.

At the end of the match, Cecchinato won 5/10 break points against 4/8 converted by Bagnis. The blue ends the match with 60% of the points won with the first serve (against 62% of the Argentine) and 67% with the second (against 46% of his opponent). The total points obtained by the two tennis players during the match are 96 for our bearer and 87 for the native of Rosario.

Photo: LiveMedia/Fabrizio Corradetti – LivePhotoSport.it