The Blue Star passes to Ravenna and condemns Rieti to relegation

The challenge between OraSì Ravenna – already relegated – and Stella Azzurra Roma – already saved – was important above all for the implications on the A2 Salvation Group standings.

69-71 the final, with the hosts finding the strength to come back from -10 in the final, but Musso misses the triple of victory.

The result favors Monferrato, which lands in the Playout, and condemns NPC Rieti to relegation.

For the Stella Azzurra there are 10 points, 10 rebounds and 3 blocks from Ferrara, Wilson puts in 13 with 4 assists, 10 points each also for Innocenti and Salvioni.

Ravenna greets the championship with good performances from Oxilia (15+7 rebounds) and Petrovic (13+9+4 assists).