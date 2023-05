E-Gap Stella Azzurra Rome – Caffè Mokambo Chieti ends 92-76 for the hosts, who thanks to the success ensure their stay in A2.

5 in double figures among Bechi’s men, led by Wilson’s 23 and Pugliatti’s 17. Innocenti also stands out with 13 points, 3 steals and 3 assists.

Chieti headed for the playouts, Serpilli’s 19 and Ancellotti’s 10 with 7 rebounds are not enough.