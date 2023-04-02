Home Sports The Blues in bronze in Hong Kong
The Blues in bronze in Hong Kong

Three weeks after their silver medal in Vancouver, the French men’s team won bronze this Sunday at the Hong Kong tournament. After a group stage with three wins and a success in the quarter-finals against Spain (19-14) on the night of Saturday to Sunday, the Blues fell from nothing against New Zealand in the semi-finals (7 -12).

Opposed to Great Britain, already crossed in hens (victory 17-14, Saturday), the players of Jérôme Daret imposed themselves by nothing (19-17), thanks to a try from Stephen Parez, to finish the stage in third place. The tournament was won by the New Zealanders against Fiji (24-17). Thanks to their silver medal, the Pacific players steal third place from the Blues in the World Series standings for a small point (113 against 112).

This is the third time this season that the French have been on the podium, after a bronze medal, already, during the inaugural tournament in Hong Kong in November, and the silver medal won in Vancouver at the beginning of March. On the men’s circuit, there are still three stops between now and the end of the season: in Singapore (April 8-9), Toulouse (May 12-14) and London (May 20-21).

Fifth place for Les Bleues

For their part, the Blue finished in fifth place. Disappointed after their defeat in the quarter-finals against Great Britain on Saturday (0-5), they made up for it by signing two authoritative victories on Sunday. David Courteix’s players first dominated Ireland (26-14), before dismissing Canada (22-12) to finish.

Silver medalist in Sydney at the end of January, the French women’s team only obtained this single place on the podium of a tournament this season. The Habs remain fourth in a World Series standings still dominated by New Zealand. Victorious over Australia in the final in Hong Kong (26-17), the Black Ferns won their fifth tournament in a row.

The next stage of the women’s circuit, the last of the year, will be held in Toulouse from May 12 to 14.

