the Blues lead largely, carried by Penaud, Bielle-Biarrey and Ramos

the Blues lead largely, carried by Penaud, Bielle-Biarrey and Ramos

Welcome to this live broadcast dedicated to the match between France and Italy. This famous ” eighth finals “as presented by the Blues: the last match of group A, which will determine which of the two teams will validate their ticket for the rest of the competition.

What is it about ? From the last meeting of group A, and far from being the least important: the XV of France plays its qualification for the quarter-finals against the Italians who have just received a correction from New Zealand (96-17). Wounded in their pride, the Azzurri can also aim for a place in the second round.

Or ? At Groupama Stadium, in Lyon.

At what time ? The match kicks off at 9 p.m.

On which channel ? On TF1.

From the House of Youth and Culture (MJC) in Austerlitz, the Kop is banking on a triplet for this meeting: Gabriel Richalot-Aude Lasjaunias-Valentin Moinard. The hinge made up of Clément Martel and Martin Untersinger will be in the Lyon stands.

The composition of the teams:

Ramos – Penaud, Fickou, Danty, Bielle-Biarrey – (o) Jalibert, (m) Lucu – Ollivon (cap), Alldritt, Jelonch – Flament, Woki – Atonio, Mauvaka, Baille.

Substitutes: Bourgarit, Wardi, Aldegheri, Taofifenua, Cros, Couilloud, Moefana, Jaminet.

Coach: Fabien Galthié

Capuozzo – Bruno, Brex, P. Garbisi, Ioane – (o) Allan, (m) Varney – Lamaro (cap.), L. Cannone, Negri – Ruzza, N. Cannone – Ceccarelli, Faiva, Ferrari.

Substitutes: Manfredi, Zani, Riccioni, Sisi, Zuliani, Fusco, Morisi, Pani.

Coach: Kieran Crowley

Who referees? The Englishman Karl Dickson.

What we won’t talk about? In search of planets, by Léa Griton-Noël: set off again to attack the Solar System. Let’s try to win a world title, that wouldn’t be bad.

