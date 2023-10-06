the Blues lead largely, carried by Penaud, Bielle-Biarrey and Ramos

Welcome to this live broadcast dedicated to the match between France and Italy. This famous ” eighth finals “as presented by the Blues: the last match of group A, which will determine which of the two teams will validate their ticket for the rest of the competition.

What is it about ? From the last meeting of group A, and far from being the least important: the XV of France plays its qualification for the quarter-finals against the Italians who have just received a correction from New Zealand (96-17). Wounded in their pride, the Azzurri can also aim for a place in the second round.

Or ? At Groupama Stadium, in Lyon.

At what time ? The match kicks off at 9 p.m.

On which channel ? On TF1.

Qui live ? From the House of Youth and Culture (MJC) in Austerlitz, the Kop is banking on a triplet for this meeting: Gabriel Richalot-Aude Lasjaunias-Valentin Moinard. A composition that looks like a front line, but don’t be fooled: between the three of them, they don’t reach the score of a pillar on the scale. The hinge made up of Clément Martel and Martin Untersinger will be in the Lyon stands.

The composition of the teams:

Ramos – Penaud, Fickou, Danty, Bielle-Biarrey – (o) Jalibert, (m) Lucu – Ollivon (cap), Alldritt, Jelonch – Flament, Woki – Atonio, Mauvaka, Baille.

Substitutes: Bourgarit, Wardi, Aldegheri, Taofifenua, Cros, Couilloud, Moefana, Jaminet.

Coach: Fabien Galthié

Capuozzo – Bruno, Brex, P. Garbisi, Ioane – (o) Allan, (m) Varney – Lamaro (cap.), L. Cannone, Negri – Ruzza, N. Cannone – Ceccarelli, Faiva, Ferrari.

Substitutes: Manfredi, Zani, Riccioni, Sisi, Zuliani, Fusco, Morisi, Pani.

Coach: Kieran Crowley

Who referees? The Englishman Karl Dickson.

What we won’t talk about? In search of planets, by Léa Griton-Noël: set off again to attack the Solar System. Let’s try to win a world title, that wouldn’t be bad.

To read in the meantime:

New Zealand easily beats Uruguay and advances to the quarter-finals

The XV of France without Dupont but not without bosses against Italy

The Italian XV, a clever mix of local and international

The big evening for Maxime Lucu, in the light in the absence of Antoine Dupont

“It is with the pillars, like Cyril Baille, that we have the best philosophical conversations”

Update on the race to qualify for the quarter-finals

These words that only exist in Ovalie

What do the referee’s gestures mean?

The unofficial guide

Ask for the program… The next live sports broadcasts from around the world

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

