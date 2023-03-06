Sovereign SP leader Johannes Thingnes Bö won Thursday’s sprint in Vysočina over his older brother, and both confirmed the result in Saturday’s pursuit race. They already had that after the first positive test for covid-19, but because they felt well and the rules did not limit their start in any way, the infected raced as well. On Sunday, they were positive again and did not take part in the mixed relays.

The Norwegian Biathlon Union subsequently stated on its website that the brothers had traveled home instead of to Sweden, the venue of the next WC. “He won’t be back on his skis until Sunday at the earliest,” said national team manager Per Arne Botnan.

It is so certain that the Bö siblings will miss Thursday’s endurance race and Saturday’s relay in Östersund. Their start in Sunday’s mass start race remains open. The World Cup culminates the following week at Holmenkollen in Oslo.