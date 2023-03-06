Home Sports The Bö biathlon brothers will lose another WC race from Nové Město due to the coronavirus
Sovereign SP leader Johannes Thingnes Bö won Thursday’s sprint in Vysočina over his older brother, and both confirmed the result in Saturday’s pursuit race. They already had that after the first positive test for covid-19, but because they felt well and the rules did not limit their start in any way, the infected raced as well. On Sunday, they were positive again and did not take part in the mixed relays.

The Norwegian Biathlon Union subsequently stated on its website that the brothers had traveled home instead of to Sweden, the venue of the next WC. “He won’t be back on his skis until Sunday at the earliest,” said national team manager Per Arne Botnan.

It is so certain that the Bö siblings will miss Thursday’s endurance race and Saturday’s relay in Östersund. Their start in Sunday’s mass start race remains open. The World Cup culminates the following week at Holmenkollen in Oslo.

Johannes Thingnes Bö has won 13 out of 16 individual races this cup season and confidently leads the standings, Tarjei is fourth overall. Their compatriot Sturla Holm Laegreid, to whom the second place belongs, had a positive test already before the start of the races in Nové Město and did not start in the Vysočina.

