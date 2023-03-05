Despite this, both felt fit enough to defend their positions built up from the sprint in the fighter. In addition, when the tests were repeated, one also came out negative.

“So it’s not entirely certain what’s happening to us. In the morning we were a little uncertain. I felt that my body was not quite 100 percent,” Johannes Thingnes told Norwegian TV2.

“I felt completely fine. We are curious how the situation will develop with us. Maybe we got infected from Sturla (holm Laegreid) at the beginning of the week,” his brother Tarjei recalled the case of the national team partner and the second man in the interim evaluation of the SP, who had to leave Nové Město even before the start of the racing program.

“We tried to be professional and have a good race, which we did. It will soon become clear whether we are sick or not. Of course we fear the worst,” continued the elder of the brother pair.

According to the Norwegian media, the two brothers move separately in Nové Město. Everyone had to come to the stadium in their own car. None of them have yet experienced covid.

“We try to keep our distance from everyone here. It’s a bit embarrassing for me to move around here knowing I had a positive test. That’s why I want to go straight from here to bed,” explained the winner of Saturday’s race, that he will no longer give an interview other than for TV2.