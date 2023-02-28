Of Gaia Piccardi and Daniele Sparisci

ndrea Varnier, from Verona, 59 years old, has been managing director of Milano-Cortina 2026 for three months: «Hectic and full of adrenaline». He has an enormous challenge ahead of him but he knows the Olympic world having already worked on the organizational machine of the Turin 2006, Beijing 2008 and Rio 2016 Games.

Varnier, what was it like getting on a moving train?

“It’s a train going in the right direction. I can already make a small balance: as soon as I took office we had the Coordination commission with the IOC. It was all new but I had the advantage of knowing most of the people, living in this world for more than twenty years. We got the car back on track after a period of uncertainty, we wanted to start again. Just today a three-day work session with broadcasters begins».

Is his shoulders broad enough to support an entire Olympics?

«Being able to play the Games twice in your own country is a rare thing. Being responsible for the entire project is an honor and a responsibility. Before, my focus was the ceremonies, that is, the maximum concentration of the Games, with the eyes of the world on. I find that complexity in aSpecial Olympics due to its geographical dimension, I recognize many of the themes already addressed. Three years to go: impossible to relax ».

Infrastructures, the most critical chapter. Isn’t he scared?

“Yes, and that’s normal. I feel the tension of the challenge. The infrastructure is owned by Simico, a separate company. We, as the Organizing Committee, will manage them during the Games. The size of Milan-Cortina is scary but 90% of sports facilities already exist. Our monitoring with respect to Simico focuses on this, bearing in mind that the private sector also comes into play in Milan: Santa Giulia and the Olympic village. There is an interesting, potentially very virtuous triangulation. The works, as always, will arrive close to the Games. The signs are reassuring. At the beginning of February, a ministerial control room started (which yesterday met in Venice, ndr). The full participation of the Government is an important step».

Dialogue with politics is always tormented: how do you get answers?

«It was anomalous that the Government had left responsibility for the project to the Regions and host cities: the change in the new governance led to my appointment. Since then the support has been total, I talk to Minister Abodi every day.

The Games are not only of Milan and Cortina, but of Italy. Doing them well is a very important legacy that will remain for the territories and for the whole country as an overall image».

And with the CIO, at first mystified by his appointment as he expected another managerHow is it going?

«The IOC knows me: it knows how I work, I am transparent. They give us the Olympic rings, it's up to us to make the best use of them. The success of the Games is as fundamental for the IOC as it is for us. I tried to create a structure that reflects theirs, we talk to each other in a specular way by areas of expertise».

What kind of sportsman are you?

«As a boy I did athletics, then skiing. Today I try to swim before going to the office.’

Widespread Olympics, but how widespread? Innsbruck has offered to host the bobsleigh…

«My perplexities have vanished in front of the approval of our partners. Two such important regions, different valleys, a symbolic city like Milan, Cortina with its historical value: variety is richness. The bobsleigh will take place in Cortina: the work on the Monti track will end in time for the test events. Innsbruck offered itself in the media, we didn’t know it was ready to host us, so we wrote to the Austrians: they never answered us».

And the hypothesis of speed skating in Turin?

«After the renunciation of Baselga di Pinè (a gesture of responsibility the decision not to build that plant), let’s evaluate a Milanese choice: we have received a first interesting dossier from the Fair. So all the ice sports would be in Milan».

Is the Oval still a plan B?

«It’s a very nice facility, but the ice situation needs to be checked. Turin remains in the background as a possible alternative. Decision quickly, by March ».

Sponsor collection: target 500 million euros.

«The campaign started in the worst period: during the Covid. Then war ensued. The previous governance had left outstanding situations, the general context is complex. But the interest is great, we are slightly behind, this is the key year. Paris is already here. All the big sponsors will be on board by spring 2024. The long wave in Tokyo, with its 40 medals, has created a positive climate. The partners of the national teams in the four-year Olympic period are also ours: if the Italian athletes win, a virtuous circle is created for everyone. The sponsors are crazy about the idea of ​​joining the exclusive club of Olympic brands, one feels part of a family».

Three good reasons for doing the Olympics in Italy: convince the cassandras.

«Because it carries with it a set of universal values, which will contaminate billions of people. Because he will leave an educational and cultural legacy to young people. Because no other event gives you the visibility of an Olympics. For the works that will remain».

What did Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni tell you on the day of the investiture?

“I didn’t know her, I was excited. I am perfectly aware of how important the Olympics are for our country, she told me. This for me was the central sentence: I don’t need anything else. It’s a complicated project, but the Milan-Cortina 2026 Games will be unique and different from all those that preceded them».