The bones found in the Celanova grave belong to two Asturians shot in 1939

The multidisciplinary team determined that two of the seven individuals belong to Marcelino and Abelardo, 99% | The remains will be handed over to the families.

“We have succeeded.” It is the phrase with which the researcher and member of the Luis Concheiro Institute of the USC, Ana Mosqueracertifying that the results of two of the bodies exhumed in the Celanova grave belonged to two of those shot in 1939. A whole documentary, history, archeology, anthropologist and genetics process to determine that two of the seven bodies found are Marcelino and Abelardo.

This Tuesday the multidisciplinary team, which coordinated the work of Democratic Memory in the Celanova pit, presented positive results y Fernando Serrulla, forensic anthropologist from the Legal Medicine Institute of Galicia, reiterated it: “We have found them.” Concepcion Lopezhistorian of the USC Histagra Group and those responsible for the grave, and Mario Cesar Vila, archaeologist and heads of Tempos Arqueólogos, were also in a presentation where they revealed the speed of the investigations and also the results obtained.

One year after the start of the first historical investigations and six months after the start of the exhumations by archaeologists, the end of a Democratic Memory process, financed by the central government and the Xunta de Galicia, is reached to “close the wound” and “open the door of truth”. The remains of Marcelino and Abelardo will be delivered to their families in a few weeks so they can decide what to do.

On the other hand, the Celanova Historical Memory Committee has already begun the procedures to declare the Celanova cemetery a “place of memory” with the intention of establishing a tribute to the retaliated Asturians so that “history is not forgotten.”