the boss of the Hell’s Angels escapes from the cliff again

Madrid

30/09/2023 a las 06:50

CEST

Boxer, biker and leader of the Hells Angels in Hannover and Mallorca, has been acquitted by the National Court

He has faced serious accusations from German and Spanish justice on several occasions, always emerging unscathed.

“I’m relieved that justice has prevailed. I always said I was innocent. I wasn’t afraid of being put in prison. I’m not afraid of anything.” From his native Hannover (Germany) and with a huge smile, Frank Hanebuth He made these statements to close forever the most difficult chapter of his eventful life. And, once again, he has emerged unscathed.

The rocker boss. The biker boxer. The Hanover Giant. El Stone Gate King. The true promoter and expander of the Hells Angels. At 59 years old, Frank Hanebuth, the European leader of the most famous motorcycle gang in the world (Hells Angels), has just been acquitted by the Spanish justice system of the crimes he was accused of and for which he went to prison in 2013after a macro police raid in Mallorca.

The president of Hells Angels in Hannover and Mallorca, Frank Hanebuth, has been acquitted by the National Court of all the crimes of which he was accused: criminal organization, drug trafficking, money laundering and pimping. The magistrates consider that there is no evidence that he has intimidated any person. Nor that he has settled permanently in Spain with the intention of creating a faction in Mallorca of his gang that he himself would direct and lead “as a base for the continuation of the alleged criminal activities for which he was being investigated in Germany.” , points out the sentence.

An outcome that was not unexpected because it was strange. At least by Hanebuth himself. He appeared before the National Court of Madrid last January and there, along with his fellow Hells Angels accused of him, he appeared smiling and optimistic. He looked free. He sensed (or knew) that the Spanish justice system did not have enough elements to send him to prison. Or at least not for long. A constant in her life.

Carpenter and pimp

Frank Hanebuth was born in 1964 in Lagenhagen, north of the city of Hannover. The son of a director of a vocational training center and a secretary, he soon distanced himself from academic life. In Hannover he began working as a carpenter, but soon changed sectors radically and began working at night. First as a bouncer (aided by his imposing physique and his knowledge of boxing) and then as a pimp in Steintorviertel, Hannover’s red light district.

Bringing to justice Frank Hanebuth, leader of the Hell’s Angels.

The 90s languished and the brothel neighborhood was the scene of a bloody war between Albanian, Turkish, Kurdish and Russian criminal clans for taking control of prostitution. And they say in Germany that it was the arrival of a biker gang that ended the hostilities and “pacified” the area. Hanebuth had founded the German chapter of the Hell’s Angels (an American motorcycle gang with branches all over the world), had grown strong, and had won the pimp war.

But at what price. In 2000, Hanebuth was sentenced to three and a half years in prison for seriously injuring a member of a rival gang. A matter that he settled by paying a sum of 26,000 German marks, an amount that is equivalent to just over 13,000 euros. Hanebuth thus resolved his first major problem with justice.

Steintorkönig

Hanebuth’s men, however, “revitalized” Hanover’s aging red light district. Numerous nightlife venues (especially discos, brothels and strip bars) opened. Hanebuth became known as Steintorkönig (“The King of the Stone Gate”, which is the translation of the name of the Steintorviertel neighborhood). The fact that it was a rock band with German members allowed it to perform with the approval of local society.

But also, according to the German magazine Taz, it had an influence that Hanebuth was represented by Gotz Von Fromberg, a well-known German lawyer with multiple connections in the world of entertainment. He organized parties at which important figures from German society were seen, such as politicians, actors or the singer of the band Scorpions. That put him in contact with the region’s elites.

However, on May 24, 2012, officers from the Lower Saxony state criminal police searched Hanebuth’s property in Wedemark as part of a raid. In April 2013, almost a year after the search of his house, the Kiel public prosecutor’s office dropped its investigation into alleged contract killings allegedly ordered by Hanebuth. due to insufficient evidence. Once again, Hanebuth escaped a major bind cleanly.

Arrival in Mallorca

By then, Hanebuth had already settled in Mallorca. He arrived in 2012, when he became the president of the local Hells Angels chapter. He arrived accompanied by a huge entourage of bikers, bought a mansion worth more than two million euros in Lloret de Vistalegre and set his sights on Playa de Palma. And there, just as he did in Hannover, he put the biker group to work on the same terms as he did in Germany.

Agents drive Frank Hanebuth’s Harley Davidson after the search in Lloret.

The presence of a tattooed biker boxer, 2 meters tall and 140 kilos in weight, which exhibited a very high standard of living and whose men were dedicated to buying nightlife venues in Playa de Palma. National Police and Civil Guard began their investigations, which concluded in July 2013 with the arrest of 25 members of the motorcycle gang, Hanebuth among them.

That police coup was called “Operation Casablanca”. They were accused of crimes of belonging to a criminal organization, against public health, extortion, threats and coercion, money laundering, crimes related to prostitution, concealment and fraud. In the searches they seized various firearms, detonating pistols, various edged weapons, an electric bumper, ten cars, four high-end motorcycles, boats, nearly 50,000 euros, numerous jewelry and various amounts of cocaine, marijuana and anabolics.

Hanebuth spent time in several Spanish prisons (Madrid or Puerto de Santa María) and remained there for two years, during which time he did not stop supervising the activities that his companions carried out outside the prison. In 2015 he was released on charges and returned to his native Hannover. There they received him with the honors of head of state. He was picked up by a white Hummer limousine and a delegation of bikers aboard Harley-Davidsons, who accompanied him to the Zanzibar Bar, his base of operations in his city. In 2017 he got married, which was the largest wedding in Hannover in a long time.

The last obstacle

Hanebuth has continued to develop his activity as a public figure and carry out humanitarian actions in African countries, which he advertises on his networks to reinforce his image as a supposed philanthropist. But he still had accounts to settle with Spanish justice. According to the prosecutor’s brief, Hanebuth intended to create a red light district in Palma in the image and likeness of Hannover. He was accused, among other charges, of leading a criminal gang and coercing women to work in prostitution.

His entry into Madrid judicial offices last January attracted all the attention of the Spanish and German media. Hanebuth, with his imposing figure and a long gray jacket, denied all charges and He affirmed, with a smile on his face, that he was innocent. Now, against all odds, the Spanish justice system has acquitted him of the charges. They have not been able to prove any of the accusations and Hanebuth, with his imperturbable smile, has celebrated from Germany that, once again, he has saved a new match ball.

