The Boston Celtics attempt a comeback never seen before

In the NBA basketball championship there is a finalist, Denver, who has been waiting for her opponent for the title for almost a week. In fact, Denver won its series against the Los Angeles Lakers with four victories in a row, that is, in the shortest possible time (you play the “best” of seven games). At first, the other playoff semifinal also seemed headed for a quick conclusion, as the Miami Heat had beaten the Boston Celtics three times in a row, and always by a certain margin. But then Boston won the next three games, making the series 3-3. Tonight (at 2.30 am Italian time) Boston and Miami will play the last game, the decisive one, which could go down in the history of the championship.

In the NBA, no team has ever come from behind to win a 3-0 playoff victory. And only three teams have managed to tie it up after three losses, then losing in Game 7: the New York Knicks in 1951, the Denver Nuggets in 1994 and the Portland Trail Blazers in 2003.

Furthermore, already last year, Boston and Miami met in the semifinals and got to play game-7 after three victories each. The seventh game was won in that case by Boston, who then lost to the Golden State Warriors in the finals.

In the first three wins of the series, Miami was in great shape, as in the previous games played in these playoffs. Despite having been only the twelfth team of the regular season, in the playoffs it had been able to immediately become very competitive, as had already happened last year and in 2020, when during the pandemic restrictions it reached the finals in the Orlando “bubble”, and then lost them to the Lakers.

Supporting Miami so far has been above all its most representative player, Jimmy Butler, who in the playoffs is averaging over 28 points per game: against Boston he scored 35 in game-1, 27 in game-2 and 29 in game-4, without ever dropping below 14 and also contributing decisively to the performance of his teammates, such as Gabe Vincent, who has never played as well in his career as he is doing now (in game-3 he managed to score 29 points).

Against such a fit team and players, Boston had seemed incapable of adopting adequate countermeasures: in the third defeat, the final difference had been 26 points and after that match, even its coach, Joe Mazzulla, had seemed rather bewildered in the press conference .

But just when the series seemed to be over, Boston managed to recover by winning 116-99 with 33 points from Jayson Tatum, its most essential player, who together with Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart has formed the backbone of the team for years. An equally decisive contribution then came from Derrick White, in Boston since last year, who scored 24 points in game 5 and in the last one made the decisive basket one hundredth of a second from the end, deflecting a wrong three-point shot by Smart.

Thanks to that basket, which has already made playoff history and received lively reactions, tonight Boston will have the opportunity to complete a comeback that no one has ever managed, and will be able to do it with the advantage of playing it at home. The winner will then have only a few hours of rest, given that the first match of the finals is already scheduled for June 1st.

– Read also: The stranger who revived the All-Star Game