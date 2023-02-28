Of Salvatore Riggio

The boxer fell ill during a workout and was transported in code red to the hospital

Daniele Scardina, known to all as King Toretto, who will turn 31 on April 2, was transported in red code to the hospital after feeling ill in the gym at the end of training. As it turns out, he underwent emergency head surgery. A little over two years ago, it was February 26, 2021, Scardina had beaten the Spanish Cesar Nunes, conquering the vacant European Union super-middleweight title by technical knockout. That had been the 19th success (15 knockouts), gained after a balanced and very tough match. Already on March 8, 2019, still in Milan, he had become Ibf international super-middleweight champion by overcoming the Finnish Henri Kekalainen on points. Instead, the defeat in May 2022 against Giovanni De Carolis was sensational and unexpected, a match in which King Toretto had seen the Intercontinental title of the Wbo supermedics slip away, also losing the unbeaten run that lasted for 20 matches with 16 knockouts inflicted.

Just a few weeks ago he had decided to say goodbye to the super middleweights and switch to the light heavyweights. His debut is scheduled for March 24 in Milan, at the Allianz Cloud, against the Belgian Cedric Spera (17 wins and nine defeats) in a 10-round match. His story His debut as a boxer took place on the advice of his uncle who pushed him to train in the gym. But thanks to his brother Giovanni, manager of a restaurant in Miami, that today Daniele lives abroad, in the United States. In Florida King Toretto trained a lot and learned a lot at the World Famous 5th Street Gym, the legendary gym where Muhammed Ali trained with other champions managed by the organizer Chris Dundee and coached by his brother Angelo. Closed after more than 40 years of activity, in 2010 Dino Spencer – one of Angelo Dundee's many students – reopened it together with Tom Tsatas, moving it to 1434 Alton Road. Not only.

In the summer of 2019, Scardina’s name ended up on all the front pages of pink gossip for the relationship with the TV presenter Diletta Leotta, now girlfriend of Karius, Newcastle goalkeeper. The two then broke up in the summer of 2020 and that year she participated as a competitor in Dancing with the stars, the famous RaiUno broadcast hosted by Milly Carlucci. But the unexpected was lurking. Before the departure of the program he was in isolation for having contracted the coronavirus while on vacation in Sardinia. Once recovered, he participated in pairs with the dancer Anastasia Kuzmina. The two finished in fourth place. Finally, an Inter fan, Scardina has a secret dream, as well as that of wanting to become an actor when he will stop: to bring Romelu Lukaku into the ring. He had spoken about it during an interview with the Gazzetta dello Sport: Boxing must be entertainment. And so we are thinking of special evenings, with charitable purposes: to bring champions of other sports or artists to the ring. A nice thing, to entertain people. A name? Well, I’m an Inter fan and I have many friends among the Nerazzurri. In short, it would be fantastic to get Lukaku to put on boxing gloves: I could teach him some moves. He has a huge, heavyweight physique. Now the sickness and fear.