The boys were great, the enthusiastic Trpišovský was beaming. gave a surprising compliment

Whoever assumed that Slavia would hesitate in the prologue of this year’s European adventure against the Ukrainian vice-champion Dnipro-1, was grossly mistaken. The seamers outplayed their sok with a difference of several classes despite the fact that they had to do without the suspended Igoh Ogbu for more than half an hour. The 3:0 victory brought Jindřich Trpišovský’s team closer to both progressing to the play-offs for participation in the Europa League and the definitive certainty of the cup autumn, as a loss in the next stage of the preliminaries would mean participation in the Conference League group. “We played excellently, the boys basically didn’t allow anything to the opponent,” rejoiced the Slavist coach.

