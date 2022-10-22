Home Sports The Bradaschia trophy between Montalto Dora and Ivrea is scheduled for the weekend
Over the next weekend, Saturday 22 and Sunday 23 October, Ivrea and the Dora Baltea river will once again be the protagonists by hosting, on Sunday afternoon, the Lucia and Silvano Bradaschia Trophy, the unforgotten president of the Ivrea canoe club in the 90s.

The event includes a downhill canoe race on the classic route from Montalto Dora to Ivrea. The participation of athletes from Piedmont, Lombardy and Liguria is expected, at the starting line all categories, from children aged ten to seventy, engaged in both Kayaking and Canadian Canoe. On this occasion the Ivrea slalomists will try their hand at downhill canoeing, trying to fight against the specialists of this discipline from Turin, Cuneo, Lodi, Milan, Vigevano and Pavia. The event includes the spectacular “departure in line” from the Montalto Dora airfield with the arrival under the Ivrea railway bridge; departures between 2.30pm and 3pm, by category, arrival fifteen minutes later. At the end of the traditional awards ceremony, the Bradaschia Trophy will be awarded to the first host club. Saturday 22, in the morning, the members and volunteers of the Ivrea club, will find themselves celebrating the year now at the end, with the traditional “marathon of the castles”, now in its eighteenth edition, a collective descent with canoes and rafts, from Montalto to Ivrea. An opportunity to let families and friends who have collaborated in the success of the prestigious events organized by the Ivrea canoa club in 2022 experience the thrill of going down the river in an atmosphere of friendship and joy. –

