The Brazilian League opens with a night of Argentine goals

Fluminense, in excellent form, overwhelmed América Mineiro at home

Marcelo, the former Real Madrid player, did not even travel with the team

Night of Argentine goals this Saturday at the start of the Brazilian Championship. Germán Cano collaborated in the win against América Mineiro (0-3) by a Fluminense that became the provisional leader, while Jonathan Calleri scored, but did not prevent the defeat of Sao Paulo, and José López gave Palmeiras the victory.

Palmeiras began the title defense with a long-suffering 2-1 victory at home against the modest Cuiabáin a game in which the young promise Endrick, tied by Real Madrid, scored the first goal of this year’s edition of the Brazilian League.

However, It was José López who saved the champion’s furniture with his goal in the middle of the second half.

better feelings left a Fluminense who is going through an excellent state of form after winning the Carioca Championship against the almighty Flamengo, which has just hired Argentine Jorge Sampaoli to get the team out of the spiral of bad results.

The group directed by Fernando Diniz, the fashion coach in Brazil, passed over América Mineiro at home and he even allowed himself the luxury of missing a penalty on Cano’s boots, who would redeem himself minutes later.

The Argentine striker started the regularity tournament as it ended in 2022, scoring goals, which It then led him to be the top scorer of the competition (26).

This year it seems that he wants to repeat with the hope of finally being called up with his team.

Marcelothe former Real Madrid player, did not even travel with the team with the aim of giving him rest for Tuesday’s Copa Libertadores match against Bolivian The Strongest.

Calleri was less fortunate than the rest of his scoring compatriots.

The striker equalized Tiquinho Soares’ early goal for Botafogo, who ended up getting their first three points in the 88th minute through Eduardo, at the Nilton Santos stadium in Rio de Janeiro.

For his part, Red Bull Bragantino came from behind against Bahía and won 2-1 the City Group team, back to the first division, while Athletico Paranaense, finalist of the last Libertadores, beat Goiás (2-0) in an uninspired match between both teams.

Vitor Roquethe young striker from Paranaense who has aroused the interest of Barcelona, came off the bench in the final stretch of the second half and left empty.

Fortaleza and Internacional did not go from 1-1 in another of the games this Saturday.

This first day is completed on Sunday with three games: Flamengo-Coritiba, Corinthians-Cruzeiro and Gremio-Santos.