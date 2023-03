When he still weighed only 37 kilograms at fifteen, someone doubted him: “Is this supposed to be a footballer?” Young Arthur Antunes Coimbra aka Zico ignored the mockers and followed his dream. After successful nutritional therapy, he emerged as one of the best Brazilian players of all time and has remained in football to this day, when most of his peers are long retired. Zico turns seventy on the third day of March.

