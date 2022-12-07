He will plan to Bruseschi to immediately put himself at the service of Andrea Subtil? Or will he take another flight, headed to London to go and wear the Watford yellow and black shirt? This remains, by now, the only doubt that grips Matheus Martinsthe offensive talent born in 2003 announced at the goodbyes in Rio, sure as it is to say goodbye to Fluminense to land in Europe, sign a five-year contract for Udinese in early January, when the market opens, and then wait the destination that will be chosen for its immediate future.

Yes, this also happens at Juventus, wherever Gino Pozzo has not only found the agreement with the Tricolor to secure one of the most promising strikers, defining the purchase at 9 million euros plus 10% to “Flu” on the future sale, but he can also afford the luxury of managing his investments according to sporting needs, and not only balance sheet, of its two companies.

It happens because the axis between Udinese and Watford is increasingly revealing itself as an authentic synergy aimed at the real strengthening of the two realities, according to their respective needs.

The proof has arrived in these days with another “hit”, because in addition to closing with Martins, Gino Pozzo has also acquired another young prospect like Ismaila KonéCanadian midfielder born in the Ivory Coast in 2002 who wore the Canada shirt at the World Cup, always starting from the bench to accumulate three appearances.

Unlike Martins, who will be signed up for Udinese, Koné has just signed a four-and-a-half-year contract with Watford, and even if some Hornets fans are already making noise in London, the idea is to get the Canadian to make a apprenticeship at Vicarage Road until June, to then turn him to Friuli as a reinforcement in the Juventus midfielder destined to lose some current interpreter.

The reference is not only to Jean-Victor Makengobut also to that Walace who, despite signing the renewal until 2026, is increasingly becoming a market man. In short, it was not Udinese that now needed Koné, but Watford, and the same could be said for Martins, who could find himself much more closed in Udine than in London, and not so much since Gerard Deulofeu of which he announces himself as the heir to the role, but for competition in a striker park in which only Ilija Nestorovski could free up a place for him in January.

That’s why, in the possibility of finding both of them in black and white next year, Martins could join Koné in London in January, even if we will have to wait for other market movements.

Movements that will not bring the 19-year-old Brazilian defender to Udine immediately Lucas Beraldo nor the 27-year-old Brazilian centre-back Matheus Reis. With Martins enrollment, in fact, Udinese closed the two slot for the extras. The first went to Ghanaian Raymond Anokye Asanteoutside striker 2004 under the Primavera.