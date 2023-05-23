The breakup match between Spalletti and De Laurentiis

“Everything is clear and defined and there is only to say. We agreed with the president to wait to say it”. The words of Luciano Spalletti they have not resolved the doubts about his future which appears increasingly distant from Naples. The famous dinner with De Laurentiis did not reduce the distances between coach and president. Distances that, according to some rumors, originated about a year ago during the 2021-22 championship after a defeat by Napoli.

The comeback of Empoli and the missed exemption

The “offending” match is dated April 24, 2022 when the Napoli was clamorously reassembled and overtaken by Empoli at Castellani, from 0-2 to 3-2 with the Tuscan goals in the final ten minutes. A farewell to the fight for the Scudetto (later won by Pioli’s Milan) would have compromised the link between ADL and Spalletti. De Laurentiis, according to what the Gazzetta dello Sportwould also thought of sacking Spalletti. Then he decided for the punitive withdrawal while (even then) the names of the substitutes De Zerbi and Italiano came up. The Scudetto pact would therefore have been born from the decision to go ahead but “separate at home”.

Luis Enrique the new name for the bench

Now awaiting the official divorce, De Laurentiis would officially opened the succession of Spalletti. According to Sports Courierthe blue president’s idea would be to bet on Luis Enrique. The coach has left the Spanish national team in early December 2022 after the surprise elimination with Morocco from the World Cup in Qatar. He is a coach with an international profile and knows Serie A well for having coached Roma in the 2011-12 season. It is not the first time that the name of Luis Enrique has been associated with that of top Italian clubs. First at Juve and then in March at Milan.