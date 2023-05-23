Home » The breakup match between Spalletti and De Laurentiis
Sports

The breakup match between Spalletti and De Laurentiis

by admin
The breakup match between Spalletti and De Laurentiis

“Everything is clear and defined and there is only to say. We agreed with the president to wait to say it”. The words of Luciano Spalletti they have not resolved the doubts about his future which appears increasingly distant from Naples. The famous dinner with De Laurentiis did not reduce the distances between coach and president. Distances that, according to some rumors, originated about a year ago during the 2021-22 championship after a defeat by Napoli.

The comeback of Empoli and the missed exemption

The “offending” match is dated April 24, 2022 when the Napoli was clamorously reassembled and overtaken by Empoli at Castellani, from 0-2 to 3-2 with the Tuscan goals in the final ten minutes. A farewell to the fight for the Scudetto (later won by Pioli’s Milan) would have compromised the link between ADL and Spalletti. De Laurentiis, according to what the Gazzetta dello Sportwould also thought of sacking Spalletti. Then he decided for the punitive withdrawal while (even then) the names of the substitutes De Zerbi and Italiano came up. The Scudetto pact would therefore have been born from the decision to go ahead but “separate at home”.

Luis Enrique the new name for the bench

Now awaiting the official divorce, De Laurentiis would officially opened the succession of Spalletti. According to Sports Courierthe blue president’s idea would be to bet on Luis Enrique. The coach has left the Spanish national team in early December 2022 after the surprise elimination with Morocco from the World Cup in Qatar. He is a coach with an international profile and knows Serie A well for having coached Roma in the 2011-12 season. It is not the first time that the name of Luis Enrique has been associated with that of top Italian clubs. First at Juve and then in March at Milan.

You may also like

Women’s Super League: ‘Worry’ for Manchester City over...

scandal after new racist insults in Spain

Jessica Harrington: Horses have been my ‘therapy’ during...

Baník will finish the extension of the football...

The Lakers evaluate a potential offer to Trae...

Austria at the World Cup only in doubles

Origi and Adli away, how much can Milan...

JDG won the MSI trophy and won the...

“I have to think about it thoroughly”: LeBron...

The head of Czech boxing, Šimák, admitted that...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy