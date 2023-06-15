The breaststroke is the most underrated swimming style

How to go from common hairstyle swimmer to perfect breaststroke swimmer with just a few exercises.

Breaststroke is the most popular swimming style – but many would be disqualified after a few meters in an official competition. Ennio Leanza / Keystone

Switzerland seems to be a country of breaststrokers. If you let your gaze wander over the bathing spots, you can see people looking for relaxation everywhere, gliding through the water with their heads held high, while their arms describe expansive circles in front of their upper bodies. In fact, when asked about the preferred and best form of swimming, a majority answered with a staunch: “Breaststroke!”