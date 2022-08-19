Home Sports The Bressana relies on Civardi for a salvation without worries
The Bressana relies on Civardi for a salvation without worries

Yesterday, the first training session, the young coach already at the Broni is driving The Greek president: “Heart and passion in our DNA, let’s start from here”

August 17, 2022

A young and emerging technician, some tweaks to the squad and an unchanged enthusiasm. Thus the Bressana started again, which yesterday underwent the first training session in view of the new Promotion season, after the suffered salvation of the last tournament.

«Heart, passion and desire to be together are part of the orange spirit. We wanted to do something more on the market to complete the squad, with the aim of reaching the goal of salvation with greater serenity ”, explains the patron Luigi Greco. Cristiano Civardi arrived on the bench, ready to debut in Promotion after the excellent season at the helm of Broni in the Second category and a long experience in the youth championships: “I always love to give space to young people and I expect a lot of enthusiasm and desire to emerge from Civardi , components that he already has within him », explains Greco. The new coach is enthusiastic about this new experience: «I enter the Promotion with a lot of hunger, humility and a desire to learn. I feel like a climber at the foot of the mountain, but I am convinced that we are well equipped to tackle the climb. As a goal, we aim to improve what we did last season ».

Among the new faces in the orange house, the expert defender Andrea Cigagna, with past in the higher category, and the striker Marco Farina, long protagonist in Excellence, are worth mentioning. Alongside Mr. Civardi, the staff of collaborators is made up of Simone Castoldi, assistant coach and the athletic trainer Federico Lazzari. Here is the Bressana rose. Goalkeepers: Ambrosetti (2002), Cazzola (2004), Lodigiani. Defenders: Celori, Finotti, Cigagna, Galu, Kere (2004), Montagna (2002), Prajea (2004), Rossignoli, Torti, Valverde (2004). Midfielders: Barcella, Bruni (2003), Carvani (2005), Dublini (2003), Greco, Piras, Trabatti. Forwards: Cellari, Farina, Fogliata (2004), Mannozzi, Mezzio (2002), Scrivani (2003). —

