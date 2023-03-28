For HC Davos, another transitional season could end as early as Friday. Goalkeeper Sandro Aeschlimann gives hope – his performances are something like a letter of application for the successor of the Genoni/Berra duo in the national team.

Does the future in the national team belong to him? The Davos goalkeeper Sandro Aeschlimann. Simon Hastegard / Imago

In Davos, Peter Mettler sits on the media stand, smiles contentedly and says: «It’s nice to see when hard work is rewarded. You don’t have to motivate him, you have to slow him down.” Mettler is the goalkeeper coach at HC Davos for another month and a half before moving back to Swiss Ice Hockey, to the national team. His compliments go to Sandro Aeschlimann, the HCD goalie who saved 41 shots against the ZSC Lions on Wednesday evening. There are brilliant acts among them, parades for educational videos, it does not detract from his performance that the record champions lose 2: 3 in the end.