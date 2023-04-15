Home » The broadcast of a Top 14 match disrupted by a social movement, other meetings could be affected
The broadcast of a Top 14 match disrupted by a social movement, other meetings could be affected

Only a wide shot and sound. The first minutes of the meeting between Racing 92 and Bordeaux-Bègles, match on 22e day of the French rugby championship (Top 14), on Canal + Sport were disrupted, Saturday April 15. In question: a social movement of technicians providing filming, who are asking “recognition and revaluation of their work”.

Le syndicat CGT d’AMP Visual TV called for 59-minute walkouts this weekend : i.e. 45 minutes before the matches and 14 minutes after kick-off. Pre-match TV sets may also be affected.

“We will not be able to offer optimal capture”, had warned the Canal + group before the kick-off of the meeting, whose video arbitration (VAR) was also not available during the first quarter of an hour. The broadcast then resumed normally, with several cameras and shots, as well as an operational VAR.

“We hope for a quick return to normal”

The movement could extend to the retransmission of Ligue 1 football matches, including that between Paris Saint-Germain and RC Lens, broadcast on Canal+ Foot and Canal+ Sport. Kick-off is scheduled for 9 p.m.

“All the Canal+ teams were mobilized urgently and we are doing everything we can to ensure the broadcasts closest to the standards usually offered to our subscribers. We hope for a quick return to normal.”explained in a press release sent to Agence France-Presse the sports director of the Thomas Sénécal group.

AMP Visual TV is also a service provider for Prime Video and BeIN Sports. According to a spokeswoman for Prime Video, the league match between Rennes and Reims at 5 p.m. will also be “impacted”with “a wide shot for the first quarter of an hour”without further details.

AMP, for its part, specifies that it has warned its customers in advance: “We made a commitment to provide them with a wide shot. Our duty is to guarantee a signal. »

The World with AFP

