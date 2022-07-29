Home Sports The Bruges coach greets De Ketelaere: “For him it was mentally heavy by now ‘
Sports

The Bruges coach greets De Ketelaere: “For him it was mentally heavy by now ‘

by admin
The Bruges coach greets De Ketelaere: “For him it was mentally heavy by now ‘

Hoefkens: “It was no longer possible for him to give everything and he was afraid of getting hurt in training. He did not disappoint me. I advise him to continue doing what he has been doing here for a long time “

While Milan, Bruges and Ketelaere’s agent are filing the final details on CDK’s transfer to the Rossoneri, what technically is – for a little while longer – his coach has taken the floor. An important testimony of how difficult the last days of the 21-year-old Belgian were, who had not taken part in the last Bruges matches or even in the last training sessions.

Involvement

“As a coach, I want everyone on the pitch to be able to give 100% at all times,” said Carl Hoefkens. If someone says he can’t give everything physically, tactically, or mentally, it’s my duty to deal with it. In this case, it was no longer possible for Charles to give everything. He indicated that he was getting too heavy mentally and that he was afraid of getting injured in training. And so there is only one conclusion: stop training with the group. Am I disappointed with De Ketelaere? No, I’ve known Charles for a long time and have been closely involved in his growth. Sometimes it happens that there are other thoughts, I try to focus on the players who are 100% present. What advice would I give him if he really left? To continue doing what he has been doing here for a long time ”. As you can see, the Bruges coach speaks of Charles in the past tense: the white smoke is no longer in question.

See also  Euroleague, the future of Milan: here is the plan to return to the Final Four

July 29 – 3:45 pm

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Bridgerton 3: Phoebe Dynevor is missing at the...

After 15 years, Robecco’s team passes from Csi...

Athletes please enter! umbro brings ANGUS CHIANG into...

Vlahovic: “If I don’t sign, the world really...

92:88 Lectra beat Peking University men’s basketball team...

7-year-old boy found dead in the washing machine....

Suzuki S-Cross Hybrid 1.5 140V: the SUV doubles...

Pogba is at world risk after knee injury

Pogba, I consult in Europe but the intervention...

Volleyball, holidays in Sardinia for Paola Egonu with...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy