The Bucks shield the leadership of the East and will have field advantage in the playoffs

The Bucks shield the leadership of the East and will have field advantage in the playoffs

04/06/2023 at 04:07

CEST

04/06/2023 at 04:07

CEST


Milwaukee was forced to come from behind against the Bulls to take the game 105-92

Wisconsin franchise, at a very high level, has the best balance sheet in the league

Los Milwaukee Buckswithout the Greek Giannis Antetokounmpo, went back on Wednesday to the Chicago Bulls (105-92) and shielded their first position in the Eastern Conference with the best record in the NBA (58-22), which will give them home field advantage in their playoff series. The 2021 champions imposed their law at home against the Bulls, already classified for the ‘play-in’ as tenth in the East, and reach the ‘playoffs’ as a team to beat after a dominated season.

With Giannis in the middle of the fight for his third MVP, excellent offensive mechanisms both inside the paint and from the perimeter, and a rocky defense, the Bucks made sure to finish the regular season ahead of the Boston Celtics, the only ones who could reach them. .

At the Fiserv Forum, with Giannis on the bench due to physical problems, the Bucks overcame a ten-point deficit with a devastating 15-0 run in the third quarter. Bobby Portis dominated with 27 points and 13 rebounds (his 38th double double of the year), Brook Lopez chipped in with 26 points and Jrue Holiday chipped in 20 points, 8 rebounds and 15 assists. Also, the Bucks defense conceded just eight points to DeMar DeRozan.

