Colpaccio of the Milwaukee Bucks who, without Giannis Antetokounmpo, beat the Phoenix Suns 104-101 in comeback.

The Suns after being down by 11 points have hooked and passed the Bucks also touching the +7.

But in the final minutes Milwaukee came out thanks to the plays of Holiday, Crowder and Lopez and took the match home.

Per i Bucks 10 Portis, 22+12 Lopez, 33 Holiday, 11+10 Middleton.

Per i Suns 3+10 Craig, 11 Okogie, 22+11 Ayton, 18 Paul, 24 Booker.