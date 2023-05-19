The Buddha’s Fairy Mountain is full of energy and vitality in Jiazhou! The 2023 National Skills Championship has successfully concluded! _TOM Sports

On May 18th, held at the Leshan Sports Center2023 National Skills ChampionshipsWhen the curtain came to an end, Jiangsu Skills Team (140 points) and Guangdong Skills Team (120 points) won the top two teams in this competition. Xiang Lei, Director of the Leshan Sports Bureau, Tang Jinshan, Deputy Director of the Business Development Department of the Gymnastics Management Center of the General Administration of Sport of China, Chen Wei, a member of the party group of the Leshan Sports Bureau and Director of the Sports Center, and other leaders and guests presented awards to the winning athletes.

During the competition, the athletes demonstrated the unique charm of skill events through the combination of unique arrangement and music. At the competition site, dances of different styles were accompanied by beautiful music, and actions such as somersaults, catches, and static poses were staged in turn, presenting a wonderful visual feast to the people present and attracting the audience’s amazement. After fierce competition, all 164 gold medals of this National Skills Championship were born, demonstrating the athletes’ high competitive ability and sports level, as well as the sportsmanship of being brave in competition, good at cooperation, not afraid of setbacks, and tenacious struggle.







Zhou Dan, the leader of the senior referee group of the organizing committee, said that the organizer and organizer of the National Skills Championship held in Leshan this time have done a perfect job in terms of hardware and software layout of the competition venue and reception of athletes and referees. The level of athletes participating this time is also relatively high in recent years, and the number of participants in level 2 is the highest ever. We’re very pleased that some of the newcomers have played really well in Tier 1 and Elite.







Leshan is a tourist city, a gourmet city, and even a sports city. Leshan, as an important exporting place of sports talents in Sichuan, a training base for national hockey Olympic reserve talents, and the birthplace of Emei Wushu, has made great strides forward in mass sports, competitive sports, sports industry development, construction of a strong sports city, and national fitness in recent years. A big new step has been taken. Remarkable achievements have been made in urban and rural sports infrastructure marked by the Municipal Sports Center, and the coordinated development of mass sports and competitive sports has been effectively achieved. Sports and tourism are mutually promoted, and social and economic benefits are simultaneously developed, maintaining a sustained, stable and healthy Good momentum of development.







The 2023 National Skills Championship is not only a grand event for skill elites to show their demeanor, but also a grand event to test the training results of skill athletes, and it is also a grand event to promote Leshan and promote the development of Leshan sports. The holding of this skills competition can promote the skills of Leshan, improve the level of gymnasts, promote the development of youth competitive sports, drive the development of tourism, humanities and the construction of various service facilities in Leshan City, and actively promote the sports industry and leisure in Leshan The deep integration of the tourism industry will further promote Leshan City to the whole country.









