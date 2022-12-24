Original title: The building will fall!The Guangzhou team is the fastest to be relegated one round ahead of schedule to stay in the Super League with only a glimmer of hope

News on December 23, Beijing time, the 32nd round of the Chinese Super League started. In the key battle of relegation, Guangzhou City defeated the Hebei team 4-1, Wuhan Changjiang defeated the Dalian native 3-0, and the Guangzhou team lost 1-3 to Beijing. Guoan, after the end of this round, Guangzhou City has already left the relegation zone with 20 points. Although Wuhan Changjiang has won the game, it has no initiative in its hands. As for the Guangzhou team, it has basically locked a place for relegation.

In the game against Guoan, apart from taking the lead through penalty kicks after the opening, the Guangzhou team was passively beaten for the rest of the time. In the first half, the opponent scored 3 goals in a row, and finally defeated the opponent 1-3. After losing this game, the Guangzhou team has been unbeaten for 19 consecutive rounds in the league. The last time the team won was a 4-1 victory over the Shenzhen team on August 21. Zheng Zhi led the team to a good start, but after that In 19 games, the team had 8 draws and 11 losses.

At present, the Guangzhou team is 2 and 3 points behind the Wuhan Yangtze River team and the Guangzhou City team respectively. Even if they can tie the points in the next two rounds, the Guangzhou team will definitely be relegated. According to the rules of the Chinese Super League, when the points are the same, the records of each other are compared first. The Guangzhou team is also at a clear disadvantage at this level. It was double-killed by the Wuhan team and lost and tied with Guangzhou City.

In the next two rounds, the Guangzhou team will face Changchun Yatai and Meizhou Hakka respectively. Considering the strength of these two opponents, the Guangzhou team may be relegated early next Tuesday. In next Tuesday’s game, if the Guangzhou team loses to Yatai, or Guangzhou City beats the Shenzhen team, the Guangzhou team will be relegated one round ahead of schedule. The relegation situation of another team in the same city, Guangzhou City, is relatively better. The opponents Shenzhen and Cangzhou in the last two rounds have no desires, and it is very likely that they will all use echelon players to go through the motions, and there is even the possibility of abstaining.

A few days ago, the Chinese Football Association issued a notice stating that the deadline for each team to settle wage arrears is December 31 this year. At that time, all teams will be required to resolve wage arrears 100%, and then the club will be assessed for admission. This means that if a club fails to meet the admission criteria, it may be directly sentenced to relegation. It can be said that the last ray of hope for the Guangzhou team to stay in the Super League is to see if there are any Super League teams outside the relegation zone that cannot pass the admission.

