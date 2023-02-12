Home Sports the bus of visiting fans is on fire – Corriere TV
Sports

by admin
the bus of visiting fans is on fire – Corriere TV

Violent clashes in Pagani among the fans of Paganese and Casertana, before the match valid for group G of the Serie D championship. The two factions of ultras faced each other at the crossroads between via San Domenico and via Leopardi where a bus was set on fire. Damaged numerous cars with sticks and stones. The fans were dispersed by the action of the carabinieri in riot gear. The videos published on the Alessandro Duca / Fine Art & Logo Design Facebook page

January 22, 2023 – Updated January 23, 2023, 1:04 pm

