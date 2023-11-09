The Buzz Around Shohei Ohtani’s 2023-24 Free Agency: Could He Stay with the Angels?

Shohei Ohtani’s free agency has been a hot topic of discussion as the 2023-24 offseason gets underway. The Japanese star, who played for the Los Angeles Angels from 2018 to 2023, is now a sought-after free agent, and there’s a lot of speculation about where he might end up next.

While Ohtani’s preference is to play for a team that has a strong chance of winning a championship, the Angels, who have not made the playoffs since 2014, may not seem like the most attractive destination for him in that regard. However, Southern California offers other benefits, such as a large market and ample exposure on Japanese television due to the significant number of games played on Pacific Time.

In response to the speculation, Angels General Manager Perry Minasian acknowledged the attention surrounding Ohtani’s free agency. He emphasized that the team has a plan for the offseason and will be aggressive in pursuing its objectives.

Minasian also emphasized that the Angels’ offseason strategy does not hinge solely on signing Ohtani. The team has multiple areas that need addressing, including finding a new manager, and Minasian stressed the importance of having backup plans in place.

Despite the uncertainties, Minasian reaffirmed that the Angels’ ownership is committed to building a competitive team. He highlighted the willingness of owner Arte Moreno to invest in top-tier talent, including the likes of Albert Pujols, Mike Trout, and Anthony Rendón.

While Minasian couldn’t provide specific details about negotiations with Ohtani, he made it clear that the team is determined to make moves that will enhance the overall roster.

The Angels’ pursuit of Ohtani will continue to be a major storyline throughout the offseason, and it remains to be seen whether they can assemble a compelling offer to retain the services of the two-way star.

