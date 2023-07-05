The calendar of the next Serie A football

The 2023/2024 Serie A men’s football calendar was drawn today, which will begin on the weekend of 19-20 August and end 38 days after Sunday 26 May 2024. In between there will be several stops for national team matches, on weekends of 10 September, 15 October, 19 November and 24 March. It will also be played on December 23 and 30, as well as January 6. There will be only one midweek shift, on 27 September. Also in the new season we will continue with the asymmetrical two-way calendar, built according to various criteria in order not to overlap derbies, not to have “sign” matches, i.e. between the strongest teams, in the first and last days, and to guarantee the the alternation between games played at home and away as much as possible.

