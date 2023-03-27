If you are looking for a itinerary for the first trip on foot with a backpack the Cammino d’Oropa is undoubtedly the one for you. 4 stages, from Santhià (Vercelli) to the Sanctuary of Oropa, small distances (the more trained could do it even in 3 days), the first two essentially flat, along a Piedmontese stretch of the Francigena to be done however in reverse compared to pilgrims heading to Rome , the third that climbs into the Biella Alps and the fourth a real mountain path, but still classified E (Hikers) therefore truly within everyone’s reach. The first two cross the agricultural land and rice paddies of Piedmont, from the third the landscape becomes hilly, dominated by beech and chestnut trees up to the 1150 meters above sea level of the Sanctuary. The Cammino d’Oropa is a path that can be done all year round, or better to do in different seasons of the year to enjoy the changeable and luxuriant nature that can be encountered along the way, from cultivated fields and leafy chestnut groves in summer to foliage in autumn up to the more muffled atmospheres of winter, even with snow. AND in addition to the landscape and naturalistic aspects, there is no shortage of historical and spiritual cues as well as the possibility of discovering the gastronomy of a truly interesting territory.

The Cammino di Oropa in Biella, 4 stages for the first journey on foot

Another aspect that makes the itinerary and stages of the Cammino di Oropa favorable for first-time walkers is the ease with which you can reach Santhià by train, and return to Biella from the Sanctuary or from anywhere in between with i ATAP public transport. In any case, the stages, all between 16 and 20 km long and with moderate gradients, are affordable for anyone with a minimum of walking experience. The starting point, as mentioned, is Santhià, wherever possible also ask for the pilgrim’s credential (to the Friends of the Via Francigena Association or to theSanthià hostel on the Via Francigenain the city center) and from here just follow the yellow and black trail signs with the writing Cammino di Oropa.

Stage 1 of the Cammino di Oropa: from Santhià to Roppolo (16.5 km and 230 m difference in altitude)

The signpost of the Cammino di Oropa is already found at the exit of the railway station and the direction is towards the north, as mentioned in the opposite direction compared to the pilgrims of the Francigena. Leaving Santhià there are agricultural lands and rice paddies alternating with medieval villages and in the background the Viverone lake, which can be admired in its tranquility from Roppolo, the arrival point of the first stage.

Stage 2 of the Cammino di Oropa: from Roppolo to Sala Biellese (17.4 km and 400 m difference in altitude)

From Roppolo onwards the woods gradually begin to take the place of agricultural land, and you also begin to climb a little and enter the Serra d’Ivrea, the largest morainic amphitheater in Europe characterized by the luxuriant green of its woods and prairies. The landscape is varied, you come across small villages and even an ancient uninhabited nucleus, and then you arrive at Bose Monasterywith its medieval church, before arriving at the end of the stage, Sala Biellese.

Stage 3 of the Cammino di Oropa: from Sala Biellese to the Sanctuary of Graglia (16.1 km and 550 m difference in altitude)

From the third stage the difference in altitude begins to be noticed, the landscape changes again and when you leave the thick woods in the background the Biella Alps stand out, from autumn to spring with the peaks already covered in snow. Despite being inside a vast wooded area, there is no shortage of villages where you can find a foothold and catch your breath, and at the end of the stage you reach the Sanctuary of Graglia, at the foot of Mombarone. The Sanctuary is the sign of seventeenth-century Marian devotion in Piedmont and is a place of certain charm, although the project for a sacred mountain was interrupted at the end of the seventeenth century. However, the structure allows pilgrims to stay overnight with the donation method.

Stage 4 of the Cammino di Oropa: from the Sanctuary of Graglia to the Sanctuary of Oropa (15.1 km and 800 m difference in altitude)

The last stop is the shortest but it is also the one with the greatest difference in height as well as the most demanding and the most memorable: although there are no technical sections of the path, you enter a real alpine landscape, the path becomes rocky, there are streams to cross, the woods are the absolute masters and the stage it is a continuous ups and downs to be tackled without haste so as not to suffer from fatigue in the legs.

The last inhabited center before the Sanctuary of Oropa is Favarofrom where you can now see the Alpine peaks perfectly, and then begins the most tiring stretch of ascent up to the Sacro Monte di Oropa devoted to the Black Madonna. In addition to the devotional aspect, this is also a naturalistically interesting area, a Special Nature Reserve with a large one variety Of plants, plant species and fauna.

Once you reach the Sanctuary, all you need to do is get your credential stamped for the last time and return to Biella by bus.

For more information there is a official site at this link.

