The Canadian GP grid turned upside down, four drivers sanctioned

Sainz drops three places

Despite a solid defense since the offense was committed just after crossing the time cell and Nico Hulkenberg was at the right speed from turn 2, the rules were applied by the marshals. “Given the times observed in all the other sectors, we consider this to be a mitigating circumstance. The normal penalty for not slowing down under a red flag is 10 places, but given the extenuating circumstances the penalty is less. Namely three places. » The Haas driver will therefore start 5th at 8 p.m. (in France).