The Canadian GP grid turned upside down, four drivers sanctioned

A messed up grid. After the rain which came to spice up the qualifying session disputed on Saturday around 10 p.m. (in France), it was another rain, this time of penalties, which fell on the drivers seriously beating the initial grid.
Thus Nico Hulkenberg (Haas), author of the second lap and being rewarded with a first row was going to be punished with three places, not having respected the correct speed under red flag following the exit of the track of Oscar Piastri (McLaren) right in the middle of Q3. If his time was validated, the German did not decelerate enough then under a red flag suddenly waved just after his timed lap was completed.
Sainz drops three places
Despite a solid defense since the offense was committed just after crossing the time cell and Nico Hulkenberg was at the right speed from turn 2, the rules were applied by the marshals. “Given the times observed in all the other sectors, we consider this to be a mitigating circumstance. The normal penalty for not slowing down under a red flag is 10 places, but given the extenuating circumstances the penalty is less. Namely three places. » The Haas driver will therefore start 5th at 8 p.m. (in France).
The first two are therefore modified: Vertsappen-Alonso followed by Hamilton-Russell, the two Mercedes drivers. Esteban Ocon takes advantage of the windfall and will start 5th and not 6th.
Another penalized driver, Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) suffered a drop of three places on the grid for having hampered Pierre Gasly in his final qualifying lap in Q1, thus condemning him to fail to qualify for Q2. A maneuver “extremely dangerous” as pointed out by the Alpine driver who, according to him, would have deserved a completely different sanction. Especially since the Spaniard had already been summoned for an equivalent fault in the morning during the EL3. Qualified 8th, Sainz will therefore start 11th just behind Charles Leclerc, now 10th who therefore gains a place.
The midfield will therefore be hot with a group of frustrated and revengeful drivers. Namely: Leclerc (10th), Sainz (11th), Perez (12th), Gasly (15th), Stroll (16th)… So many pedigrees that we generally see much higher up on the grid, with one downside for Lance Stroll (Aston Martin).
Precisely, the Canadian is part of the group of the duo of the two other pilots sanctioned with Yuki Tsunoda (Alpha Tauri), also for having hindered competitors in qualifying. They were each penalized three places. The Canadian will therefore start 16th, the Japanese 19th.