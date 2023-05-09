Home » The car does what it wants
Sports

The car does what it wants

Ferrari has the best powertrain but fails to capitalize on the advantage. The car does what it wants – and the drivers make mistakes.

Two crashes in qualifying, only 7th place in the race: Charles Leclerc experienced a weekend to forget in Miami.

Ricardo Arduengo / Reuters

The Formula 1 World Champion Max Verstappen loves to gamble on the racetrack. In the Miami Grand Prix, however, the Dutchman took an almost extreme risk when choosing tires, even for his standards. The effort was worth it, he raced from ninth place on the grid to his third win of the season. It can hardly be shown more clearly how superior the title holder is.

