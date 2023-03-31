The Belgian midfielder was saved by a miracle, he has several fractures but his life is not in danger

Terrible accident on Thursday 30 March for Sofian Kiyine, Belgian midfielder formerly of Chievo, Salernitana and Venezia (56 appearances in Serie A and one goal) between 2016 and 2022. While returning from training, he lost control of his car at a roundabout in the near Liège crashing into the glass of a gymnasium, recently deserted. Due to the high speed of the car, the edge of the roundabout turned into a sort of trampoline and the car took off. The firefighters intervened at the scene of the accident, who rescued the OH Leuven footballer and then transported him to the hospital. Luckily, the athlete never lost consciousness and suffered only minor injuries. Kiyine is certainly not the only footballer to have destroyed supercars.