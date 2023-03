The Orlando Magic play home to the Los Angeles Clippers.

108-113 the final result, in evidence Wendell Carter (27 + 12 + 3 steals) and Markelle Fultz (28 + 6 + 4 assists), Wagner also did well with 20 points and 4 assists. For ‘our’ Banchero there are 12 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists.

The positive series of the ‘Velieri’ stops at 4, George’s 30 and Zubac’s 16 points with 16 rebounds are not enough.