The case of the three African artists of the Venice Biennale who were denied a visa

The curator accused the Italian ambassador of wanting to please the government, but she said she only respected the law

Between 20 May and 26 November 2023, the eighteenth edition of the International Architecture Exhibition, also known as the Architecture Biennale, will be held in Venice. This year the curator of the exhibition is Scottish-Ghanaian architecture teacher and author Lesley Lokko, founder of the African Futures Institute, a graduate school based in the Ghanaian capital, Accra. Under her supervision, the central exhibition of the Biennale this year will focus on African architecture and its influence on the rest of the world. Half of the architects invited to contribute to the main exhibition are of African descent.

Although Lokko said she was very satisfied with the result in the last few days he recounted in an interview with the specialized journal Building Design of having had problems with the Italian embassy in Ghana, headed by Daniela d’Orlandi, who according to her allegedly denied visas to three collaborators who worked with her on the realization of this edition of the Biennale.

«I put together (and raised funds) for four teams to work at the Biennale, in Accra, Dublin, Johannesburg and London. Each team was central to the exhibition,” said Lokko. «My staff photographer, a young and talented Ghanaian, has contributed photographs to both the exhibition and the catalogue, in all its sections. But he was denied a visa by the Italian government, and in particular by the Italian ambassador in Ghana, who accused me of having tried to bring “non-essential young men” to Europe”. They needed the visa to arrive in Italy in view of the vernissages to be held in Venice before the opening of the Biennale on Thursday 18 May.

Lokko explained that the management of the Biennale did everything possible to help, but in vain, and defined the Italian ambassador to Ghana as “an ambitious career diplomat who wants to make a good impression with the right-wing government in office”. Lokko also said that she will continue to highlight “the absurdity and hypocrisy of an exhibition on Africa that is denied access to the Africans who helped build it” during the opening press conference of the Biennale.

The three men who have not obtained a visa «are all educated young Ghanaians with good jobs, who work for the African Futures Institute. All their expenses are covered and they have a regular invitation from the Biennale with them,” Lokko specified.

Responding to the accusations, D’Orlandi said she limited herself to applying the laws that regulate the entry of foreigners into the Schengen area, of which Italy belongs together with 25 other European countries. D’Orlandi explained to Post that «our Embassy spares no effort to facilitate the participation of Ghanaian artists in important art exhibitions or events scheduled in Italy. Just to give a few examples: at this year’s edition of the Biennale there are 7 other Ghanaians, including the important artist Ibrahim Mahama; visas were also granted to Ghanaian participants in the 2022 edition of the Biennale and at the Milan Triennale in June 2022».

And he added: “I think it would be limiting to dwell only on a few visa refusals, which derive from the application of legislation that Italy and the other Schengen countries are required to observe”.

According to the ambassador, Lokko’s three collaborators did not in fact possess the necessary requirements to be able to enter Italy legally. She did not specify which ones they were, explaining that she could not do so for privacy reasons. «While understanding their reasons, the Schengen legislation imposes an assessment not of the purpose of the trip or the reliability of the invitees, but the possession of the requirements envisaged by each applicant, and that, if these are not satisfied, the Headquarters is unfortunately unable to issue a visa”. Three other Lokko collaborators who applied for a visa at the same embassy in Accra were granted one.

A spokesman of the Venice Biennale interviewed by Building Design he said he was sorry for what happened, given that being able to attend the opening would have been “an important moment, which concludes a job to which they have dedicated themselves with great passion for several months” for the young Ghanaians.

The exchange between Lokko and D’Orlandi brought attention to a topic that has been under discussion for some time and that is the objective difficulty for African citizens to travel to Europe legally. The rules governing entries into Italy, as well as into many other European countries, from many African countries have in fact been tightened up in recent years to prevent people arriving on a tourist or temporary visa from remaining in the country: the result is that for for those arriving from Africa it is often impossible to come to Italy even for limited periods of time. In 2019, for example, the Italian embassy in Accra informed that, out of 1275 requests from students from Togo and Ghana who asked to be able to come to Italy to continue their university studies, 95 percent had been denied.

“Visa requirements are nearly impossible for most would-be migrants to meet. For the purpose of issuing a visa, the traveler who wants to enter Italy is required to have medical insurance of 30,000 euros valid for the Schengen countries for the reimbursement of medical expenses, assistance and repatriation in the event of death or illness”. wrote recently on the Corriere della Sera the journalist Jacopo Storni, speaking of the difficulties in obtaining a visa for those who would like to move, and not just go for a limited period, to a Schengen country. “And then there’s the even more difficult part. Proof of the availability of sufficient means to support the living expenses is required. Evidence required may be, for example, bank statements for the previous six months. And above all, supporting documentation of one’s socio-professional status is required. In fact, it is required that the aspiring migrant be well off. And that’s why, in most cases, visas are not granted.’

Continue on the Post