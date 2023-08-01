The caste of sport is also celebrated: a blitz in Parliament saves the seat of federal presidents, they can be re-elected forever

Immortally, invincible, simply eternal. They won again: the various Petrucci, Binaghi, Chimenti, Stretchers and all the others. The boyars who control the Federations and so it Italian sport for decades and who knows how much longer still: they won’t go away. The limit of Three sentestablished in 2018 by former minister Lotti, is fallen. Canceled in the middle of the night between Wednesday and Thursday with a amendment passed with a blitz in commissionwhich will allow everyone to be reelected Still.

The former minister Luke Lotti had signed the famous law 8/2018 which established a ceiling for the first time: a maximum of three mandates, then everyone at home. In reality, even that provision was a half gift for the complicatedgiven that it granted all those in office a further re-election of “bonus” (punctually exploited at the last polls), not to mention the third four-year period gifted to Malagò to Coni, which with the previous legislation should have stepped aside in 2021. Next round, though, everyone was supposed to go home. But the presidents did not give up.

For five years, since the law came into effect, they have tried to unhinge it in every way. With an appeal for unconstitutionality to the Consultation, which in the next few weeks should have given a definitive ruling. With pressures of all kinds on government e parliamentby the former minister Spadafora to the undersecretary Vezzali under Dragons. Finally, they had almost succeeded with the minister Abodiwho at one point seemed to have convinced himself to cancel the limit in exchange for an increased quorum, only to change his mind at the last minute and put the matter back in the hands of the Constitutional Court. Too dangerous for presidents, in case of opinion negative some judges would have had to give up their seats forever. So they found it usual shortcut.

In the process of converting Decree Pa (the same where the government rule then skipped should have found its place), an amendment popped up that re-proposed the reform of the limit. Indeed more than one, from Forza Italia (whose parent company is that Paolo Barellimaster del I swim Italian currently suspended, which could be one of the first to benefit from the novelty) a Brothers of Italy. As a demonstration of how transversal and ramified is the network of contacts of boyars sportsmen. The text was approved and cancels the hated three-term limit. From the third re-election onwards, to be reconfirmed you will need the two-thirds majoritybut beware, gods voters and not of those entitled as had been initially envisaged, which simplifies further the task to the outgoing.

In short, goodbye renewal. It’s a joke for those who hoped to change the system starting from the names. It’s a bad figure also for Minister Abodi. Just a month ago he had publicly exposed himself, explaining at a press conference that he did not present the measure and thought it best to wait the judgment of the Consulta. The norm that left the door of government returned from the window of parliament: he was overtaken, or has washed his hands of it, little changes. And in hindsight the move of the takes on a different meaning Coniwhich in the new statute had just self-deleted the sentence on the limit of mandates: perhaps at the Foro Italico they were aware of the blitz, and now Malagò will also try to jump on the bandwagon of re-election. In fact, the amendment also brings in the Paralympic Committee Of Luca Pancalli but not Coni: however, the two Committees are now in all respects equivalent as public bodies and therefore it will be difficult to include one and exclude the other, one more reason for Malagò to try. If the executive does not intervene to remedy (at this point it is difficult after the green light in the commission), the presidents will have made it once again. One hundred of these mandates, the caste celebrates.

