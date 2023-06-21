The Catalan football transfer market, live

The 2022/2023 season came to an end and the Catalan teams They are already preparing their new projects for the new course. There are several teams that have experienced a change of category, either for better or for worse.

Saint Andrew and Europea prepare for the challenge in the Second Federation, while Olot and Prat They are two big shots in Third. There have already been movements in all of them, although the rhythms are different.

Transfers, renewals, casualties… You can follow here all the movements that take place In the next weeks. Also in the new Lliga Elit and in the Catalan Primera there is a lot of rhythm.

In SPORT we will tell you the daily activity in this summer window which, as always, is being very busy.

