Sports

The Catalans got scared. A week after their defeat in Leeds, Steve McNamara’s players had to wait until the last minutes to snatch victory against Castleford (22-18, 7th day of the Super League), thanks to a try from Mike McMeeken (76th).

While leading 12-6 at the break, thanks to tries from Paul Seguier (6th) and Tom Johnstone (24th) and a penalty from Adam Keighran (19th), the Dragons had a more laborious second half against eye-catching Tigers.

Mike McMeeken delivers his own

If Arthur Mourgue ignited Gilbert-Brutus from the start with a new try (16-6), the Perpignanais, who lacked realism, on several occasions saw their opponents of the day return to the game. Until the test of Jack Broadbent (71st), after a breakthrough of 80 m which allowed his team to take the lead (16-18) nine minutes from time.

It was not until the 76th, and a strong try from Mike McMeeken that the Dragons won with forceps. Thanks to this victory, the sixth in seven matches, the partners of Benjamin Garcia consolidate their second place with 12 points, two lengths behind Warrington. An opponent that the Catalans will find next week at the Gilbert-Brutus stadium. The shock of this 8th day will be to follow live on the Live Team (6 p.m.).

