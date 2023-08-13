The Cathedral, Real Madrid’s favorite league destination this decade

13/08/2023 and las 00:29 CEST

The Athletic Club temple has become one of the favorite destinations in LaLiga for the white team in the 1920s.

He Real Madrid has debuted with victory in LaLiga EA Sports 23/24 beating Athletic Club in San Mamés by 0-2.

A result that gives continuity to the white club’s league streak in La Catedral, where they have not lost any of the LaLiga matches they have played so far in the 2020s.

In this way, the merengue group has also maintained its good dynamics in the opening days in the Spanish First Division.

Full of triumphs in San Mamés

Real Madrid and Athletic Club have seen each other’s faces in San Mamés in five league games in the 2020s, in which the meringues have been full of victories.

The last time that the madridistas did not add the three points in LaLiga on their visit to La Catedral was in the 18/19 season, when they drew 1-1 on matchday 4, played on September 15, 2018.

Since then, Real Madrid have won all their league matches in the temple of the Lions:

A defeat in the Cup

In this decade of the 20s, Real Madrid tanhas only suffered one defeat at Athletic’s home, in the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey 21/22.

The rojiblancos achieved be imposed by the minimum to the meringues in this direct tie, in which they achieved a pass to the semifinals of the tournament, in which they lost to Valencia (1-2 aggregate).

15 consecutive leagues scoring on his debut

With their victory against Athletic, Real Madrid also has extended his streak scoring in opening days of the league. A result that it has obtained in the last 15 campaigns, including the current one (11V 4E), according to data from Opta.

The white club has only fallen in the first days of two campaigns of LaLiga in the 21st century: against RC Deportivo (2-1) in 08/09 and against Valencia CF (1-0) in 01/02.

In addition, he has achieved this mark by beating Athletic Club for the first time in its history as a visitor on the opening day of the Spanish First Division.

It only happened once this confrontation on the first date of a league campaign, in 1929/30. A duel that went to the side of the rojiblancos:

