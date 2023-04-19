The Cavaliers even the series at Garland’s pace

Cleveland recovers from its loss in the first game and makes it 1-1 in the tie by beating the Knicks 107-90

With a 32-point Darius Garland and fierce defense, the Cleveland Cavaliers they equaled 1-1 this Tuesday the series of the first round of the ‘playoffs’ of the East against the New York Knicks (107-90), which now moves to Madison Square Garden for the next two games with everything in balance. The Cavaliers responded to Saturday’s loss with a solid performance, conceding just 90 points to the Knicks, who shot with a modest 36.7% accuracy.

Garland shone with 32 points and 6 triples, to which he added 7 assists, supported by a double double of 17 points and 13 assists from an altruistic Donovan Mitchell. In the paint, Jarrett Allen, with 9 points and 10 rebounds, and Evan Mobley, with 13 points and 13 rebounds, certified the superiority of the Cavs, who captured ten more rebounds than the Knicks (54-44). The Spanish Ricky Rubio had no minutes in JB Bickerstaff’s rotations. The Cavaliers have only lost one game this year in the 25 times they have conceded fewer than 100 points.

The Knicks gave up on a night in which they made just 7 of 29 three-point shots, with Julius Randle leading with 22 points. Jalen Brunson had 20 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists and 4 steals, but only made 5 of his 17 field goals.

Games 3 and 4 of the series will be played Friday and Sunday in New York.