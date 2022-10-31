Home Sports The Cavaliers reversed the Knicks to win 5 consecutive victories, Mitchell 38+12 Love 29+8 – yqqlm
Sports

The Cavaliers reversed the Knicks to win 5 consecutive victories, Mitchell 38+12 Love 29+8 – yqqlm

by admin
The Cavaliers reversed the Knicks to win 5 consecutive victories, Mitchell 38+12 Love 29+8 – yqqlm

Original title: Cavaliers reversed the Knicks in the final quarter to win 5 consecutive victories Mitchell 38+12 Love 29+8

CCTV News: On October 31, Beijing time, the NBA regular season continued, and the Cleveland Cavaliers played against the New York Knicks at home. The Cavaliers exerted their strength in the last quarter, scoring 37 points in a single quarter, and a wave took away the game. In the end, the Knicks lost to the Cavaliers 108-121 away.

The Cavaliers ushered in a five-game winning streak. Mitchell scored 38 points, 12 assists and 2 blocks. In the fourth quarter, he scored 12 points and hit a season high with 8 three-pointers; Dean Wade 22 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists; Love 29 points and 8 rebounds, 16 points in the fourth quarter, 29 points are also his season high, hitting 8 three-pointers not only set a new high this season, but also tied Love’s career regular season single-game record; Mobu Leigh had 16 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists. For the Knicks, Brunson had 16 points, 4 rebounds, 7 assists and 3 steals; Randle had 15 points, 9 rebounds, 7 assists and 2 steals; Barrett had 15 points and 5 rebounds; Hartenstein had 12 points and 9 rebounds.

See also  Depth: Anti-intellectualism and deviant Irving refuses to fight the vaccine and the Nets lose

You may also like

Pioli after Torino-Milan: “I’m disappointed, we are not...

The suspense of Wuhan’s upset loss and the...

Turin, Juric expelled and happy: “Team determined and...

Gymnastics World Championships Chinese Women’s Team enters the...

Mexico GP, Verstappen: “Incredible season”. Hamilton: “Wrong tire...

Men’s Serie A: Napoli’s fifth victory is worth...

Comprehensive CBA news: Tong Xi beats Xinjiang, Qingdao...

Volleyball A3. Coming back of the Da Rold...

F1 Mexico Station – Verstappen wins 14th win...

Verstappen, the Ricciardo-Tsunoda contact: watch the highlights of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy