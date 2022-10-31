Original title: Cavaliers reversed the Knicks in the final quarter to win 5 consecutive victories Mitchell 38+12 Love 29+8

CCTV News: On October 31, Beijing time, the NBA regular season continued, and the Cleveland Cavaliers played against the New York Knicks at home. The Cavaliers exerted their strength in the last quarter, scoring 37 points in a single quarter, and a wave took away the game. In the end, the Knicks lost to the Cavaliers 108-121 away.

The Cavaliers ushered in a five-game winning streak. Mitchell scored 38 points, 12 assists and 2 blocks. In the fourth quarter, he scored 12 points and hit a season high with 8 three-pointers; Dean Wade 22 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists; Love 29 points and 8 rebounds, 16 points in the fourth quarter, 29 points are also his season high, hitting 8 three-pointers not only set a new high this season, but also tied Love’s career regular season single-game record; Mobu Leigh had 16 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists. For the Knicks, Brunson had 16 points, 4 rebounds, 7 assists and 3 steals; Randle had 15 points, 9 rebounds, 7 assists and 2 steals; Barrett had 15 points and 5 rebounds; Hartenstein had 12 points and 9 rebounds.