The Celtics don’t give up: ‘maximum confidence they can win the series’

Despite everything, Tatum and company are still confident that they can turn the series around.

“It has become a difficult challenge“said the former Duke after Game 2, which ended with 34 points, 13 rebounds and 8 assists.

“They came here and won two games. They played well, thanks to them. But we are not dead…. We have a great opportunity. I still have the utmost confidence that I can win the series, and the team thinks the same as me… Now we have to focus only on race 3″

In game 2 the Celtics squandered a 12-point lead, struggling to execute the game plan in the final period.

According to Jaylen Brown, the team needs to do a better job of dealing with the tenacity of the Heat in decisive moments.

“We mustn’t hesitate when we have the ball, we can’t afford to be too fearful. We have to be aggressive and take advantage of what the defense offers us, take our shots with confidence.”

“Personally, I think I had some great chances to score, but the ball didn’t go in…. We can’t let this affect our aggression.”

“We have to go back to the final minutes,” said Grant Williams, who scored three of the Celtics’ four field goals in the last eight minutes. “We can’t think of solving the situation individually, we need the contribution of the whole team. We have to stay close to each other and make sure their area can no longer limit our attack.”

“It’s about making a real, concrete decision,” concludes Williams. “In race 3 we have to choose whether or not to send a signal for the rest of the season”.